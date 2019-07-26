45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 43.3% to $7.65 after the company registered for a 2.809 million common share initial offering.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) climbed 39.7% to $4.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) shares rose 29.7% to $19.99 after the company reported it will be purchased by HGGC for $19.85 per share in cash.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) gained 29.5% to $13.39 after the company reported Q2 EPS higher from last year.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) climbed 29.3% to $5.60 after the company announced a $60 million private placement with new and existing investors.
- eHealth, Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares rose 28.6% to $109.96 after the company reported strong Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) gained 28.5% to $2.7873. LiveXLive priced 5 million share registered direct offering at $2.10 per share.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) rose 21.6% to $4.79 on no company-specific news. Shares have doubled in the last week and have broken, breaking above an important technical level at $3.50. The stock crossed technical levels at $4 and $4.50 today.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) climbed 19.6% to $2.87.
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) rose 18.8% to $49.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 15.3% to $3.69.
- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BCRH) climbed 13.8% to $7.57.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares gained 13.3% to $2.38.
- Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) rose 13.2% to $10.85. Vector Group will replace Tetra Tech in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, August 1.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) rose 13.1% to $2.2050.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) gained 13.1% to $25.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) gained 12.7% to $2.67.
- Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) rose 12.4% to $11.18 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY20 guidance.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 12.3% to $2.6501.
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 12.1% to $14.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) gained 11.3% to $23.82. Castle Biosciences priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 10.9% to $18.17 after the company announced plans to spin off its mobile towers business
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares rose 10.5% to $1,251.47 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 9.9% to $41.90 following upbeat Q2 sales.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares rose 8.8% to $99.00 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) rose 5.9% to $7.87. The year-long wait for T-Mobile Us to receive regulatory approval to acquire rival Sprint ended Friday. T-Mobile proposed to acquire Sprint in April 2018 and the regulatory process has been stick in limbo since then. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice offered its stamp of approval to the $26 billion acquisition.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) rose 4.8% to $30.78 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 3.5% to $18.42 following Q2 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) fell 36.8% to $2.35. Neuralstem priced 2.77 million share underwritten public offering at $2.70 per unit.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) fell 25.7% to $40.77 after reporting Q2 results.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) fell 25.2% to $17.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates and cut its FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dropped 19.9% to $33.49.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) fell 16.5% to $9.16.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) slipped 16.4% to $50.25 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) dropped 16.3% to $130.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) dipped 15.8% to $44.10 after the company reported Q2 EPS results lower from last year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares fell 15.4% to $8.17 after the company reported Q2 EPS lower from last year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) dropped 14.9% to $2.17.
- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) dipped 13.3% to $232.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) dropped 11.3% to $6.20.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) fell 11% to $19.40 following Q2 results.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) dropped 10.8% to $158.40 following the company's Q1 earnings. While the company raised its FY20 EPS guidance, new guidance figures still remain below analyst estimates.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) tumbled 8.7% to $2.0550.
- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) tumbled 8.3% to $9.56.
- Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 7.2% to $31.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.