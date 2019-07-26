Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 26, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2019 11:13am   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were down 1.9% to $1936.48 after Q2 EPS of $5.22 did not beat the $5.58 estimate. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance at the lower end of the range.
  2. Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares were up 8.7% to $41.56. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. The company also reported an increase in daily active users year-over-year.
  3. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 2.5% to $228.44 following a week of large gains, most likely in anticipation of the company’s Q2 earnings release on Monday.
  4. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares were down 0.5% to $51.86. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Apple acquired the company’s smartphone modem business for $1 billion.
  5. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares were up 33.3% to $4.60 following a better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales report.
  6. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were down 1.9% to $224.28.
  7. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares were up 6.9% to $97.27. The company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings. The company also reported comparable store sales up 6% globally.
  8. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares were down 1.5% to $197.58.
  9. Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares were down 17% to 76 cents.
  10. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares were up 10.4% to $1,254.53. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

