Online auctioneer eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) will launch a fulfillment service next year in the U.S. that will provide high-volume sellers with a way to warehouse, pack and ship products through a network of logistics providers it manages.

The service, called Managed Delivery, will be supported by an extensive warehouse network, the San Jose, California-based company said. The service was announced July 24 on eBay's website.

"Managed Delivery will be a competitively priced logistics solution for businesses selling high-volume goods in popular categories like electronics, home and garden, and fashion," said Devin Wenig, eBay president and CEO, in the announcement. "The implementation of this service will dramatically lessen the shipping burden on sellers, while improving the shopping experience and making unboxing fun for buyers."

Managed Delivery can also be used for fulfilling orders placed on other online platforms, eBay said.

About 1.5 million packages a day are shipped each day by eBay sellers, according to the company. One of the objectives of the service is to "materially enhance eBay's brand identity as a popular consumer shopping destination," it said.

