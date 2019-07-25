Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $20 after being priced at $16 per share.

The shares of the company have been listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CSTL.

Castle is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company that provides physicians and their patients personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions.

SVB Leerink and Baird are the joint book-running managers for the offering, while Canaccord Genuity and BTIG are co-managers.