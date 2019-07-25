35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Gemphire Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares rose 47.1% to $1.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $10,271,095.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares rose 10.2% to $45.00. The market cap stands at $579,926,474.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares rose 8.6% to $1.14. The market cap stands at $39,193,239.
- Anavex Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares rose 6.1% to $2.80. The market cap stands at $133,935,080. According to the most recent rating by Dawson James, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares rose 5.3% to $1.20. The market cap stands at $26,518,281.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 4.7% to $0.18. The market cap stands at $7,903,131. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares rose 3.8% to $4.69. The market cap stands at $149,034,999.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares rose 3.7% to $2.81. The market cap stands at $186,011,643.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares rose 3.5% to $4.09. The market cap stands at $187,373,819.
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) shares rose 3.3% to $34.50. The market cap stands at $657,019,148.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares rose 3.1% to $0.59. The market cap stands at $17,735,529.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares rose 3.1% to $6.70. The market cap stands at $206,491,447.
- Auris Medical Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares rose 2.9% to $2.82. The market cap stands at $6,123,330.
- Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares rose 2.7% to $3.80. The market cap stands at $181,899,573.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares rose 2.5% to $6.20. The market cap stands at $166,575,926.
- Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares rose 2.3% to $0.76. The market cap stands at $15,431,410.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares rose 2.3% to $2.25. The market cap stands at $530,688,048.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares rose 2.2% to $91.50. The market cap stands at $1,380,097,761. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on 2019-06-25, the current rating is at Hold.
Losers
- Align Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares fell 20.8% to $217.92 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $22,014,146,082.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) shares fell 10.3% to $23.56. The market cap stands at $1,044,274,689. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on 2019-05-29, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
- Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 9.8% to $2.67. The market cap stands at $10,378,674.
- MannKind, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares fell 8.8% to $1.03. The market cap stands at $212,194,313. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on 2019-05-14, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) shares fell 7.0% to $4.65. The market cap stands at $5,334,375.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares fell 5.3% to $1.43. The market cap stands at $5,779,161.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MTD) shares fell 4.8% to $773.64. The market cap stands at $20,144,484,790. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on 2019-07-15, the current rating is at Underweight, with a price target of $680.00.
- Icon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares fell 4.3% to $149.61. The market cap stands at $8,442,983,326.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares fell 4.0% to $0.48. The market cap stands at $13,354,137.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc. (NYSE: BMY) shares fell 3.6% to $41.67. The market cap stands at $70,712,375,365. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on 2019-06-13, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 3.3% to $0.94. The market cap stands at $51,104,117.
- Geron, Inc. (NASDAQ: GERN) shares fell 3.3% to $1.18. The market cap stands at $227,549,577.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares fell 3.1% to $0.12. The market cap stands at $28,542,863.
- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares fell 2.9% to $32.01. The market cap stands at $1,389,114,730. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-05-09, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 2.8% to $4.50. The market cap stands at $108,678,573.
- Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares fell 2.2% to $31.51. The market cap stands at $2,859,727,494. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on 2019-05-01, the current rating is at Market Perform, with a price target of $36.00.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares fell 2.2% to $140.55. The market cap stands at $7,923,416,817. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on 2019-06-18, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $160.00.
