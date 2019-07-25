25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Netgear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares rose 9.2% to $31.00 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $893,734,417. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $28.00.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 6.6% to $0.46. The market cap stands at $13,447,637.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares rose 5.5% to $4.40. The market cap stands at $167,220,202.
- Vuzix, Inc. (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares rose 5.4% to $2.35. The market cap stands at $73,776,472.
- Knowles, Inc. (NYSE: KN) shares rose 4.1% to $18.95. The market cap stands at $1,653,510,126.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares rose 3.7% to $2.54. The market cap stands at $367,850,239.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares rose 3.6% to $6.00. The market cap stands at $174,027,864. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on 2019-07-10, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Digimarc, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares rose 3.5% to $45.50. The market cap stands at $533,387,988. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on 2019-05-30, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $57.50.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares rose 3.2% to $0.42. The market cap stands at $5,820,032.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares rose 3.0% to $3.09. The market cap stands at $112,630,107.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares rose 2.9% to $0.33. The market cap stands at $16,297,899.
- Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares rose 2.7% to $9.21. The market cap stands at $498,259,272. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on 2019-05-23, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $11.00.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) shares rose 2.6% to $11.40. The market cap stands at $442,703,814.
- Stratasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares rose 2.5% to $29.75. The market cap stands at $1,568,472,960.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) shares rose 2.5% to $83.75. The market cap stands at $5,124,614,526. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- PTC, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) shares fell 14.3% to $78.50 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $10,537,832,544. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 7.0% to $1.72. The market cap stands at $71,943,327.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares fell 6.0% to $124.15. The market cap stands at $33,168,780,121. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Hold.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares fell 5.4% to $95.30. The market cap stands at $13,259,972,519. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Buy.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares fell 5.0% to $4.96. The market cap stands at $549,610,527.
- Sigmatron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares fell 4.8% to $3.55. The market cap stands at $15,608,729.
- Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares fell 3.8% to $0.42. The market cap stands at $14,414,511.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares fell 3.7% to $286.25. The market cap stands at $55,137,284,365. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on 2019-07-22, the current rating is at Top Pick, with a price target of $300.00.
- Changyou.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYOU) shares fell 3.6% to $8.45. The market cap stands at $467,008,726.
- Teradata, Inc. (NYSE: TDC) shares fell 3.3% to $35.46. The market cap stands at $4,292,886,000.
