Uber Freight has launched in Germany, vaulting the logistics platform into Europe's largest economy.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced the move this morning. It comes six weeks after Uber Freight moved its first load in Europe – a trailer of Heineken in the Netherlands.

Uber is betting that its app will help bridge a huge efficiency gap in Germany's freight industry – a growing driver shortage combined with a large proportion of empty loads.

Germany's trucking industry is headed for a major driver shortage. About 40 percent of drivers are expected to retire in the next 10 to 15 years, leaving a 150,000 shortfall.

Uber Freight also pointed to EU statistics showing that 21 percent of the kilometers driven in Germany are empty. "Inefficiency of this scale results in shippers struggling to find available drivers to move their goods," Uber Freight wrote in a blog post.

While Germany is Europe's largest economy, more freight travels by road in its eastern neighbor, Poland. The $57 billion Polish trucking industry relies on lower labor costs. But EU rules approved in 2018 are expected to change that by requiring a minimum wage within the bloc. With operators looking for ways to improve their margins, Poland could be an interesting place for Uber Freight if it looks to expand into Eastern Europe.

