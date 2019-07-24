Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2019 12:30pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 16.4% to $17.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued sales guidance above estimates.
  2. Chiasma (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares were down 9% to $7.16. Shares rose almost 27% Monday after the company reported its CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial of Mycapssa met its primary and all secondary endpoints.
  3. Realogy Holding (NYSE: RLGY) shares were down 9% to $5.61.
  4. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 2% to $199.62 following news the company will introduce a Beyond Sausage product at Dunkin locations in Manhattan.
  5. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares were down 0.5% to $201.43 after the Department of Justice announced another probe into big tech companies.
  6. Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares were down 2.8% to $362.56 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company said it will issue new guidance at a future date, as the current guidance does not reflect the 737 MAX impacts.
  7. Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares were up 4.4% to $1.08 following news the company signed a Basic Ordering Agreement with NATO.
  8. Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares were down 23% to 92 cents.
  9. Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares were down 4.7% to $7.80.
  10. Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares were up 9.3% to $4.47 following news the company announced an update on its strategic collaboration with Celgene.

