A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 16.4% to $17.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Chiasma (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares were down 9% to $7.16. Shares rose almost 27% Monday after the company reported its CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial of Mycapssa met its primary and all secondary endpoints.
- Realogy Holding (NYSE: RLGY) shares were down 9% to $5.61.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 2% to $199.62 following news the company will introduce a Beyond Sausage product at Dunkin locations in Manhattan.
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares were down 0.5% to $201.43 after the Department of Justice announced another probe into big tech companies.
- Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares were down 2.8% to $362.56 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company said it will issue new guidance at a future date, as the current guidance does not reflect the 737 MAX impacts.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares were up 4.4% to $1.08 following news the company signed a Basic Ordering Agreement with NATO.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares were down 23% to 92 cents.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares were down 4.7% to $7.80.
- Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares were up 9.3% to $4.47 following news the company announced an update on its strategic collaboration with Celgene.
