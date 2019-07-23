List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday
On Tuesday, 291 companies set new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts:
- Enbridge (OTC: EBBGF) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low
- Orange (NYSE: ORAN) was the biggest loser, trading down 99.0% to reach its 52-week low,.
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 60.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low,.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday are as follows:
- Enbridge (OTC: EBBGF) shares moved down 0.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.59, drifting down 0.24%.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares made a new 52-week low of $42.71 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- Orange (NYSE: ORAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.34%.
- Electricite de France (OTC: ECIFY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.38 and moving down 0.41%.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.26.
- Repsol (OTC: REPYF) shares hit a yearly low of $15.02. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
- Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC: SVNLY) shares moved down 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.50, drifting down 0.71%.
- Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC: SVNLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock traded down 2.15%.
- Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTPY) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.
- Kroger (NYSE: KR) shares hit a yearly low of $20.84. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
- Deutsche Wohnen (OTC: DTCWY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.19 on Tuesday, moving down 1.07%.
- Bangkok Bank (OTC: BKKLY) shares fell to $29.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.4%.
- Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) shares hit a yearly low of $12.27. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
- Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC: RDEIY) stock drifted down 1.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.67.
- UGI (NYSE: UGI) stock hit $49.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.52%.
- Wartsila (OTC: WRTBF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.11 and moving down 5.68%.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.5%.
- Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.13. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.
- Computershare (OTC: CMSQY) shares were down 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.01.
- Cemex (NYSE: CX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.68 and moving down 0.48%.
- Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIF) stock drifted down 0.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.89.
- Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) stock drifted up 0.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.55.
- GEA Group (OTC: GEAGF) shares moved down 10.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.36, drifting down 10.11%.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $47.96 and moving down 0.58%.
- Beijing Cap Intl Airport (OTC: BJCHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock traded down 0.33%.
- Fevertree Drinks (OTC: FQVTF) shares set a new yearly low of $25.81 this morning. The stock was down 9.6% on the session.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $74.63. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- SNC-Lavalin Gr (OTC: SNCAF) shares hit a yearly low of $16.65. The stock was down 9.37% on the session.
- CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ: COMM) stock hit a yearly low of $14.29. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
- Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) shares hit a yearly low of $9.89. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
- Hutchison China Meditech (NASDAQ: HCM) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
- Singapore Press Hldgs (OTC: SGPRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.64. Shares traded down 3.83%.
- Banco del Bajio (OTC: BBAJF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.77%.
- Software (OTC: STWRY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.25 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) shares set a new yearly low of $22.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock hit $66.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.12%.
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) shares fell to $17.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.01%.
- Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares fell to $22.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.76%.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares were down 2.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.19.
- KUKA (OTC: KUKAY) stock drifted down 2.98% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $46.89.
- Balfour Beatty (OTC: BAFYY) shares set a new yearly low of $5.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.
- Shopping Centres (OTC: SCPAF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.68. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.61. The stock was down 15.41% for the day.
- Cision (NYSE: CISN) stock hit a yearly low of $10.08. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares set a new yearly low of $87.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
- Innoviva (NASDAQ: INVA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.06 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.27%.
- Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.61. The stock traded down 2.05%.
- B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) stock hit a yearly low of $18.71. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Tuesday, moving down 1.28%.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) shares made a new 52-week low of $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.
- SRC Energy (AMEX: SRCI) stock hit $3.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.9%.
- Atresmedia Corporacion (OTC: ATVDY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.03%.
- Aryzta (OTC: ARZTY) stock drifted down 15.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
- Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $38.00. Shares traded up 0.05%.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) stock hit $39.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.24%.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.23 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.09%.
- Riviera Resources (OTC: RVRA) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) stock hit a yearly low of $8.07. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares hit a yearly low of $13.00. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.14%.
- Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.00 and moving down 1.32%.
- GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) shares were up 3.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.48.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) stock hit $10.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 29.63%.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares fell to $14.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.7%.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares fell to $22.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%.
- Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) stock drifted down 1.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.13.
- Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) shares were down 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.12.
- Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares set a new yearly low of $16.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- Fugro (OTC: FURGF) shares hit a yearly low of $7.35. The stock was down 10.26% on the session.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock traded down 8.14%.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares set a new yearly low of $12.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.52. The stock traded down 0.09%.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) stock hit a yearly low of $3.18. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
- GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.11. The stock was down 2.51% on the session.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares moved down 2.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.73, drifting down 2.05%.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares set a new yearly low of $12.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares moved up 4.55% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.48, drifting up 4.55%.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares were down 7.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.68.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.87. The stock traded down 7.5%.
- De La Rue (OTC: DLUEY) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.23 on Tuesday, moving down 12.19%.
- De La Rue (OTC: DELRF) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 15.49% for the day.
- Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.50 on Tuesday, moving down 1.18%.
- At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) stock drifted down 7.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.66.
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) stock hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was down 7.45% for the day.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) stock hit $6.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.05%.
- Technicolor (OTC: THNRF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 14.75%.
- Technicolor (OTC: TCLRY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.76 this morning. The stock was down 16.56% on the session.
- 111 (NASDAQ: YI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.00. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.90. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
- MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.78. Shares traded up 5.62%.
- Symphony Intl Hldgs (OTC: SYNNF) shares fell to $0.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.81%.
- Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) shares moved down 2.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44, drifting down 2.17%.
- Atlas Mara (OTC: AAMAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Tuesday, moving down 1.48%.
- Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.98%.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.60. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
- Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares set a new yearly low of $5.02 this morning. The stock was down 5.36% on the session.
- JC Penney Co (NYSE: JCP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock traded down 3.17%.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares set a new yearly low of $10.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
- BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.59 and moving up 2.67%.
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ: KIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.30. Shares traded down 4.74%.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) stock hit $2.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.42%.
- OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares fell to $5.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.
- Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.14. The stock traded down 0.89%.
- Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ: GCBC) shares made a new 52-week low of $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.23% for the day.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock drifted up 1.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.05.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) stock drifted down 1.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.50.
- comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares moved up 0.97% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.53, drifting up 0.97%.
- Transgene (OTC: TRGNF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Tuesday, moving down 10.34%.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.27. The stock was down 4.18% on the session.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.36. Shares traded down 67.96%.
- Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Tuesday morning, moving down 22.17%.
- Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock drifted down 8.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.85.
- Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares moved down 2.55% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.33, drifting down 2.55%.
- Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $8.75. Shares traded down 2.75%.
- Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Tuesday, moving down 1.81%.
- Harborside (OTC: HSDEF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.34. The stock was down 5.64% for the day.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock drifted down 4.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.63.
- Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) stock hit $1.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.13%.
- Atento (NYSE: ATTO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.21 and moving up 5.37%.
- Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.58% for the day.
- Trevali Mining (OTC: TREVF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.25%.
- Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) stock hit $2.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.7%.
- San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE: SJT) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.02% for the day.
- Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares moved up 1.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.44, drifting up 1.62%.
- IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.79%.
- Montage Resources (NYSE: MR) shares fell to $4.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) shares were down 5.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.69.
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares fell to $2.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.12%.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) shares fell to $11.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.39%.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) stock drifted down 1.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.57 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.56%.
- Adriatic Metals (OTC: ADMLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock traded down 0.36%.
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares hit a yearly low of $1.72. The stock was down 3.39% on the session.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FOMX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.11%.
- Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.70. The stock was down 5.62% on the session.
- LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) shares set a new yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was down 36.35% on the session.
- Ascot Resources (OTC: AOTVF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.47. Shares traded down 2.53%.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock drifted down 6.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.38.
- Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Currency Exchange Intl (OTC: CURN) stock hit a yearly low of $16.46. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
- Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC: HRST) shares hit a yearly low of $10.15. The stock was up 2.04% on the session.
- Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.2%.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE: HCHC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.96. The stock traded down 1.24%.
- F & M Bank (OTC: FMBM) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.80. The stock traded down 2.28%.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded up 12.39%.
- Heron Resources (OTC: HRLDF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.32. The stock was down 15.79% on the session.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.88 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
- Nilorngruppen (OTC: NLLGF) shares fell to $6.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
- Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.83. Shares traded down 3.38%.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.77%.
- Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.81. The stock was down 7.07% on the session.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
- Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday, moving down 0.36%.
- Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.96. The stock traded down 5.33%.
- CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) stock hit a yearly low of $1.49. The stock was down 7.24% for the day.
- Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock traded down 5.05%.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.51 and moving down 8.73%.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 18.55% on the session.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.10. Shares traded down 5.17%.
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.41. The stock traded up 0.71%.
- Gattaca (OTC: GTTCF) shares were down 14.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.40.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) shares fell to $3.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.
- AgJunction (OTC: AJXGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Tuesday, moving up 6.85%.
- Tinka Resources (OTC: TKRFF) stock drifted down 7.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15.
- High Tide (OTC: HITIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.20. Shares traded down 0.98%.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 6.38% on the session.
- Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Tuesday, moving down 2.9%.
- Weatherford International (OTC: WFTIQ) shares moved down 13.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.04, drifting down 13.25%.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.59. The stock was down 6.14% on the session.
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.17%.
- Lilis Energy (AMEX: LLEX) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42.
- Zafgen (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.19 and moving down 1.73%.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares fell to $6.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.72%.
- Frontier Lithium (OTC: HLKMF) stock drifted down 2.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.22.
- First Acceptance (OTC: FACO) shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.88.
- electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares fell to $1.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 31.2%.
- Creso Pharma (OTC: COPHF) shares fell to $0.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 12.9%.
- Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares set a new yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
- Hempco Food and Fiber (OTC: HMPPF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.57 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.46%.
- Affinity Beverage Group (OTC: ABVG) stock drifted down 99.0% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001.
- Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) stock drifted up 0.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.96.
- Nuheara (OTC: NUHRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.04. Shares traded down 44.92%.
- Paringa Resources (OTC: PNGZF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.06. Shares traded down 11.97%.
- LifeQuest World (OTC: LQWC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 15.56%.
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares moved down 5.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.21, drifting down 5.88%.
- Chaoda Modern Agriculture (OTC: CMGHF) shares moved down 3.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.01, drifting down 3.21%.
- General Cannabis (OTC: CANN) stock hit $0.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.82%.
- Second Cup (OTC: SCUPF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.85%.
- First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSEA) stock hit a yearly low of $9.19. The stock was down 3.32% for the day.
- Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) stock hit $2.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.33%.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.55 and moving down 4.06%.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.82. Shares traded down 2.67%.
- De Grey Mining (OTC: DGMLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.04. Shares traded down 8.24%.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.39. The stock was down 6.05% on the session.
- Lifestyle Delivery Sys (OTC: LDSYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock traded down 7.05%.
- Mineworx Technologies (OTC: MWXRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.69%.
- Chinook Energy (OTC: CNKEF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.08. The stock was down 11.51% on the session.
- Star Navigation Systems (OTC: SNAVF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday, moving down 17.86%.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 9.63%.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares were down 59.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.
- NetCents Technology (OTC: NTTCF) stock hit $0.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 14.4%.
- My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.24%.
- Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.71%.
- Eguana Technologies (OTC: EGTYF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 9.25% on the session.
- China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) shares hit a yearly low of $4.53. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.
- Frelii (OTC: FRLI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.22%.
- Mascota Resources (OTC: MACR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock was down 8.16% on the session.
- On Track Innovations (NASDAQ: OTIV) stock hit $0.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.03%.
- Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares hit a yearly low of $2.44. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
- Canada House Wellness (OTC: SARSF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.7% for the day.
- Quinsam Capital (OTC: QCAAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 5.83% on the session.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.12% for the day.
- Western Energy Services (OTC: WEEEF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.15 and moving down 11.86%.
- AREV Brands International (OTC: AREVF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.16 and moving down 10.01%.
- Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) stock drifted down 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.32.
- Document Security Systems (AMEX: DSS) stock drifted down 0.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41.
- Orchid Ventures (OTC: ORVRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.18. Shares traded down 2.39%.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.41.
- First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) shares were down 10.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.25.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 12.38% for the day.
- TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares moved down 6.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.94, drifting down 6.6%.
- Nerds On Site (OTC: NOSUF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.
- Benitec Biopharma (OTC: BNIKF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares fell to $0.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.41%.
- Sugarmade (OTC: SGMD) shares were down 10.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.01.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was down 8.76% on the session.
- Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Tuesday, moving down 12.03%.
- American Lithium (OTC: LIACF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.34% for the day.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.84. The stock traded down 10.94%.
- Glance Technologies (OTC: GLNNF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.05. Shares traded down 0.26%.
- SSLJ.com (NASDAQ: YGTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock traded down 27.38%.
- Globalive Technology (OTC: LVVEF) shares moved down 6.63% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.05, drifting down 6.63%.
- IBSS (OTC: IBSS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.01. Shares traded up 60.0%.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 23.83%.
- Sanchez Energy (OTC: SNEC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.83%.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares moved down 8.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.61, drifting down 8.67%.
- Northern Graphite (OTC: NGPHF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.08. Shares traded up 0.33%.
- Network CN (OTC: NWCN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 12.31%.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 11.68%.
- TBG Diagnostics (OTC: TDLAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday, moving down 45.88%.
- Neuralstem (NASDAQ: CUR) stock drifted down 7.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.50.
- Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares were down 9.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.81.
- POSaBIT Systems (OTC: POSAF) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.13.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) shares hit a yearly low of $1.32. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.
- Organto Foods (OTC: OGOFF) shares moved down 17.7% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.02, drifting down 17.7%.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.56 and moving down 5.51%.
- Explorex Resources (OTC: EXPXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Aura Health (OTC: LMLLF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.06, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares moved down 13.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.11, drifting down 13.4%.
- Bat Group (NASDAQ: GLG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.11%.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.27. Shares traded down 2.94%.
- HighCom Global Security (OTC: HCGS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01. The stock traded down 8.33%.
- YogaWorks (OTC: YOGA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was down 75.91% on the session.
- Global Gaming (OTC: BLKCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, moving down 22.58%.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.15. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
- Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
- Braingrid (OTC: BGRDF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.05%.
- US Neurosurgical Holding (OTC: USNU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock was down 39.0% on the session.
- Zenosense (OTC: ZENO) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.05.
- All For One Media (OTC: AFOM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, moving down 27.08%.
- Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.
- OncBioMune (OTC: OBMP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0041. The stock traded up 4.35%.
- Legacy Reserves (OTC: LGCYQ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 10.0% on the session.
- CDTi Advanced Materials (OTC: CDTI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 59.33% on the session.
- Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC: MRAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday, moving down 20.54%.
- Image Protect (OTC: IMTL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00289. The stock was down 21.21% on the session.
- RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASFN) shares fell to $0.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 20.0%.
- Achaogen (OTC: AKAOQ) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.98%.
- Willow Biosciences (OTC: CANSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.67. The stock traded down 4.69%.
- Gold Rush Cariboo (OTC: SGRWF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, moving down 57.21%.
- InternetArray (OTC: INAR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.000001 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Blue Line Protection Gr (OTC: BLPG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0006. The stock was down 12.5% on the session.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (OTC: ASTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000585 on Tuesday, moving down 14.29%.
- CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
- Dais (OTC: DLYT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Tuesday morning, moving down 23.08%.
- Sun Pacific Holding (OTC: SNPW) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.000975 on Tuesday. The stock was up 8.33% for the day.
- Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday, moving down 38.08%.
- Cruzani (OTC: CZNI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000715. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- MMEX Resources (OTC: MMEX) stock hit $0.001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 34.37%.
- Cancer Treatment Holdings (OTC: CTHZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05. The stock was down 46.43% on the session.
- DarkPulse (OTC: DPLS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.0004 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 20.0%.
- Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Tuesday, moving down 33.33%.
- 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02. The stock was down 10.64% on the session.
