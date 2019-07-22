Cargomatic Rebuilds Executive Team In Spirit Of Innovation

California-based startup Cargomatic competes in the local freight-matching marketplace, using technology to connect drivers and shippers without all the back office red tape. The company has rebuilt its C-suite over the last several months, bringing on new talent in the hopes of propelling itself toward further innovation.

The company currently connects drivers and shippers in Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Seattle, Washington; Chicago, illinois; and throughout New York and New Jersey.

Cargomatic raised $35 million in Series B funding last year, setting the company up for growth. Since then, five new leaders have been hired into C-suite positions, and two existing employees were promoted to executives.

"Building a successful company always starts with the foundation, and after our Series B funding last year, my primary focus has been to find the best talent I could and bring them to Cargomatic," explained Richard Gerstein, CargoMatic's CEO. "With our foundation now in place, we are poised to be a leading provider of local LTL [less-than-truckload], drayage and white glove services in freight markets throughout the United States and beyond."

Cargomatic's new Chief Marketing Officer Chris Oliver said the company made it a point to bring on leaders who not only wanted to work in the company's fast-paced startup culture but also exhibited kindness and respect.

Oliver said the new executives share several common threads, including demonstrated leadership skills, a strong work ethic, deep industry knowledge, intrinsic drive to create disruptive technologies and experience leading young companies into financial stability without compromising culture.

"Each member of the executive team has the drive, sense of urgency and strong desire to ‘win' that's essential for success. They not only brings top-notch talent in their respective disciplines to the team, but they also bring the ability to thrive in a team environment," Oliver said. "Their individual strengths, coupled with the meshwork of ‘the team,' establishes the solid foundation upon which Cargomatic will continue to grow exponentially."

New C-suite executives at Cargomatic include:

Chief Financial Officer Ed Reginelli

Before joining Cargomatic, Reginelli was chief financial officer and a member of the board of directors at RhythmOne plc, a digital advertising technology company.

Chief Marketing Officer Chris Oliver

Prior to joining Cargomatic, Oliver led growth efforts for several well-known transportation technology brands, including Trucker Path, Zonar and PrePass.

Chief Legal Officer Ann Mao

Prior to joining Cargomatic, Mao held various senior roles at McKesson Corporation, a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions.

Chief Product & Technology Officer Sunil Sharma

Before joining Cargomatic, Sharma held product management leadership positions with industry leaders such as Jasper Technologies, Yahoo!, GT Nexus and Manhattan Associates.

Chief Commercial Officer Marc Levin

Prior to Cargomatic, Levin led revenue growth initiatives at XPO, Ryder SCS and Americold Logistics.

Chief of Staff Matt Hogan

Hogan has been with Cargomatic since 2016. He brings 20 years of logistics experience to the team, including 15 years at TransCore.

Chief Administrative Officer Steve Jackson

Jackson has been with Cargomatic since 2016. Prior to Cargomatic, Jackson had roles at Beaver Paper & Graphic Media, IntelliTrans and Imerys.

The new team is tasked with carving out a space for Cargomatic in a rapidly evolving industry where new technology options are popping up every day.

"The ELD [electronic logging device] mandate forced a huge portion of the industry to adopt technologies they would not have considered before and, as a result, the industry is now quickly embracing technology and recognizing its benefits," Oliver said. "Building upon this trend, a large portion of our business is ‘hands free' – no dispatchers, no touch. Our new executive team is excited to continue this trend and use our technology to make local shipping easier and more efficient than ever before."

Oliver said the company is poised to grow its geographic presence in the coming months.

