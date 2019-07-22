Market Overview

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2019 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) climbed 112.8% to $10.85 after the company agreed to be acquired by Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) for $11 per share in cash.
  • Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares climbed 61.9% to $0.51 after the company received a $165 million purchase contract.
  • Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDOR) shares gained 32.5% to $10.96. NexPoint Hospitality Trust reported an agreement to acquire Condor Hospitality Trust for $318 million.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) gained 26.6% to $7.57.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) rose 21.9% to $0.8854 after the company and Gilead entered into a license agreement for long-acting Injectable HIV Investigational products. The company will receive $25 million with the potential of obtaining up to $75 million.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) surged 15.3% to $4.5425.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 14.7% to $13.85.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 14.6% to $12.38.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 14.2% to $7.16.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares gained 13.5% to $3.44.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 10.8% to $5.03.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares jumped 10.4% to $195.18.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 9.4% to $9.06.
  • Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares gained 8.8% to $3.0902.
  • CUI Global, Inc. (NYSE: CUI) shares rose 7.4% to $0.84 after the company announced it has secured a purchase order valued at more than $900,000 under an existing framework agreement with a major UK gas network operator.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares rose 6.3% to $4.08.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) gained 5.8% to $40.77 after multiple firms initiated coverage on the stock with positive ratings.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) rose 5.6% to $45.96 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales up from last year.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 5.5% to $11.45 after surging 14.33% on Friday.
  • Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) gained 5.3% to $58.99 after the company announced a tender offer for up to $1.2 billion of its common stock. The company also raised FY19 adjusted operating income guidance.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 5.1% to $247.21 on seemingly no company-specific news.
  • Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) gained 4.5% to $7.26 following media reports the company's merger with T-Mobile is on the verge of US Justice Department approval.
  • Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 3.5% to $1.0550 after the company announced it entered into a Laboratory Service Provider Agreement with Beacon Laboratory Benefit Solutions.

 

Losers

  • Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares tumbled 79.3% to $0.6199 after the company announced its Phase 3 trial of Accordion Pill-Carbidopa/Levodopa in advanced parkinson's disease patients did not meet its target endpoints.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 31.7% to $0.0970 after the company priced its registered direct offering of $0.10 per share.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 29.8% to $10.79. Salarius Pharmaceuticals enrolled first patient in Phase 1 clinical study of novel inhibitor targeting epigenetics in patients with advanced solid tumors.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) dropped 20.8% to $3.84. Xenetic Biosciences closed $15.0 million underwritten public offering and completed acquisition of Innovative CAR T technology platform.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 17.4% to $14.46. BTIG Research downgraded PaySign from Neutral to Sell.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares tumbled 17.1% to $16.25 after the company reported Q2 EPS down from last year.
  • MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) dropped 14.2% to $14.22 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
  • Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares declined 13.3% to $2.08.
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) fell 12.2% to $5.18 after dropping 30.59% on Friday.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) dipped 11.6% to $1.9880.
  • Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) dropped 11.3% to $1.65 potentially after traders took profits following a 100%+ increase in the stock price on Friday after the company announced positive results for MTX102.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 11.1% to $3.21.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 10.9% to $3.4745.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) tumbled 10.5% to $2.3999.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 9.9% to $4.10.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) fell 9.2% to $3.76.
  • ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) dipped 8.6% to $0.5705 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) fell 4.2% to $267.29 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered its FY19 guidance.
  • Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 3.8% to $37.88 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
