42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) climbed 112.8% to $10.85 after the company agreed to be acquired by Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) for $11 per share in cash.
- Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares climbed 61.9% to $0.51 after the company received a $165 million purchase contract.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDOR) shares gained 32.5% to $10.96. NexPoint Hospitality Trust reported an agreement to acquire Condor Hospitality Trust for $318 million.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) gained 26.6% to $7.57.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) rose 21.9% to $0.8854 after the company and Gilead entered into a license agreement for long-acting Injectable HIV Investigational products. The company will receive $25 million with the potential of obtaining up to $75 million.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) surged 15.3% to $4.5425.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 14.7% to $13.85.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 14.6% to $12.38.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 14.2% to $7.16.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares gained 13.5% to $3.44.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 10.8% to $5.03.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares jumped 10.4% to $195.18.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 9.4% to $9.06.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares gained 8.8% to $3.0902.
- CUI Global, Inc. (NYSE: CUI) shares rose 7.4% to $0.84 after the company announced it has secured a purchase order valued at more than $900,000 under an existing framework agreement with a major UK gas network operator.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares rose 6.3% to $4.08.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) gained 5.8% to $40.77 after multiple firms initiated coverage on the stock with positive ratings.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) rose 5.6% to $45.96 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales up from last year.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 5.5% to $11.45 after surging 14.33% on Friday.
- Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) gained 5.3% to $58.99 after the company announced a tender offer for up to $1.2 billion of its common stock. The company also raised FY19 adjusted operating income guidance.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 5.1% to $247.21 on seemingly no company-specific news.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) gained 4.5% to $7.26 following media reports the company's merger with T-Mobile is on the verge of US Justice Department approval.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 3.5% to $1.0550 after the company announced it entered into a Laboratory Service Provider Agreement with Beacon Laboratory Benefit Solutions.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares tumbled 79.3% to $0.6199 after the company announced its Phase 3 trial of Accordion Pill-Carbidopa/Levodopa in advanced parkinson's disease patients did not meet its target endpoints.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 31.7% to $0.0970 after the company priced its registered direct offering of $0.10 per share.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 29.8% to $10.79. Salarius Pharmaceuticals enrolled first patient in Phase 1 clinical study of novel inhibitor targeting epigenetics in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) dropped 20.8% to $3.84. Xenetic Biosciences closed $15.0 million underwritten public offering and completed acquisition of Innovative CAR T technology platform.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares fell 17.4% to $14.46. BTIG Research downgraded PaySign from Neutral to Sell.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares tumbled 17.1% to $16.25 after the company reported Q2 EPS down from last year.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) dropped 14.2% to $14.22 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares declined 13.3% to $2.08.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) fell 12.2% to $5.18 after dropping 30.59% on Friday.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) dipped 11.6% to $1.9880.
- Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) dropped 11.3% to $1.65 potentially after traders took profits following a 100%+ increase in the stock price on Friday after the company announced positive results for MTX102.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 11.1% to $3.21.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 10.9% to $3.4745.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) tumbled 10.5% to $2.3999.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 9.9% to $4.10.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) fell 9.2% to $3.76.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) dipped 8.6% to $0.5705 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) fell 4.2% to $267.29 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered its FY19 guidance.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 3.8% to $37.88 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.