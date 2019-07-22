A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings several companies. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 63 points to 27,193, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 8.9 points to 2,985.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 38.25 points to 7,881.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 2.1% to trade at $63.76 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.6% to trade at $56.54 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.23%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.37%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.27% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.80%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Charles Schwab shares rose 1.3 percent to $43.26 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News