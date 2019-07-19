Heat Wave Spreading, Tropical Storm Danas Still Spinning

Dangerously hot and humid weather is spreading from the nation's heartland to the nation's capital, and intense thunderstorms could rock parts of the Midwest. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Danas continues its journey through eastern Asia.

Unusually hot weather



SONAR Critical Events: Excessive heat risk areas for July 19, 2019.

The heat wave continues across the Great Plains and Great Lakes today, spreading into the Mid-Atlantic and New England. Highs of 95° to 105° will be widespread, accompanied by heat index readings of 105° to 115° because of the dangerously oppressive humidity. This level of extreme heat is pretty rare for places like Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Washington, D.C, Baltimore, New York City and Boston, which are some of the cities under Excessive Heat Warnings. Drivers: Please be extra careful driving through these areas and picking up/dropping off loads in these cities. Some safety tips can be found here. The heat wave will continue this weekend, with some relief for portions of the Great Plains and the Midwest on Sunday.

Severe storm and tornado risk



SONAR Critical Events: Severe thunderstorm risk areas for July 19, 2019. Highest risk today is in the red-shaded region.

Watch out for severe thunderstorms from South Dakota and northern Nebraska to interior New England. The region at risk for the most severe storms is from central Minnesota to Michigan, including portions of I-29, I-35, I-90 and I-94 through Minneapolis, Duluth, Milwaukee, La Crosse, Green Bay, Grand Rapids and Traverse City. These storms are likely to produce large hail, intense wind gusts and a strong tornado or two, as well as torrential rainfall and localized flash flooding.

Tropical alert



SONAR Critical Events: Tropical Storm Danas forecast path as of 8:00 a.m. Eastern time/8:00 p.m. Shanghai time on July 19, 2019.

Tropical Storm Danas is moving through the East China Sea, currently centered about 200 miles southeast of Shanghai, China. Sustained winds are at 50 mph with gusts near 65 mph. Danas is forecast to maintain its strength for a while, then weaken a little before landfall in southern South Korea Saturday afternoon, local time. Short-term delays of ocean cargo are possible at ports such as Shanghai, as well as Busan, South Korea.

Image Sourced From Pixabay