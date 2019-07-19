FreightWaves Radio Preview: Talking Company Closures, Technology In The Truck

The data on truck company failures is pointing to a rocky period for shutdowns, and the prospect of higher diesel prices isn't going to help.

That's the message of Seth Holm of the FreightWaves Intel Group. He'll be a guest this weekend on FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Road Dog Trucking. It can be found on channel 146 on SiriusXM. It is also available on demand for streaming customers.

Seth recently completed a study of the cycles of trucking company failures – how they tend to run in cycles of a few years and what the impact of higher diesel prices does to the number of shutdowns. While oil prices are higher now, a possible spike in diesel prices as a result of IMO 2020 could be a spur to more closures.

Also on the show this weekend will be Deryk Powell, the president of Velociti, a company that installs all types of technology within a truck. He has that unique perspective of the different apps and services being offered to drivers and fleets and the most efficient way they're deployed. Gilbert Aspeteia, the founder of DriverSync, will join FreightWaves Radio to discuss his new company's tool to assist companies with driver retention.

Co-hosts John Kingston and Tim Dooner will review some of the week's news stories including the first rush of earnings reports coming from trucking and rail companies.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard Saturday between 3:00-5:00 p.m. Eastern. It is replayed between 9:00-11:00 p.m. Saturday and then again on Sunday from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Phone lines will be open for call-ins.

