26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares rose 111.5% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after reporting results from first in human study for MTX102.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares rose 18.5% to $86.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results higher from last year.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 17.5% to $3.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported added analysis of SHINE Phase 2b results for IFX-1.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) rose 13.8% to $39.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares rose 13.6% to $34.75 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed the receipt of unsolicited conditional $40 per share proposal from Vintage Capital.
- Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) rose 12.5% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after reports the company is in advanced talks to merge with GateHouse. The deal could be announced in the next few weeks, according to Dow Jones.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares rose 7.7% to $2.51 in pre-market trading. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Altimmune with a Buy rating and a $8.3 price target.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) rose 5.9% to $184.28 in pre-market trading.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares rose 4.2% to $93.05 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its Australia unit to Asahi for $11.3 billion.
- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) rose 4.2% to $51.18 in pre-market trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 3.5% to $141.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) rose 3.4% to $33.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 sales higher from last year. The company also reported Q1 net loss lower from last year.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 3.1% to $15.96 in pre-market trading after declining 3.85% on Thursday.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 3.1% to $11.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) rose 2.6% to $71.56 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
Losers
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares fell 22.8% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.17% on Thursday.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) fell 9.5% to $12.46 in pre-market trading after declining 10.18% on Thursday.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 9.2% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. Bank of America downgraded Michaels from Neutral to Underperform.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 8% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after surging 34.87% on Thursday.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) fell 6.5% to $5.90 in pre-market trading amid reports Elliott Management has cut the price of its takeover bid.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares fell 4.8% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after climbing 30.53% on Thursday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 4% to $11.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.07% on Thursday.
- Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) fell 3.7% to $55.39 in pre-market trading.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) fell 3.5% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after rising 3.66% on Thursday.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 3.1% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.17% on Thursday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 2.7% to $42.25 in pre-market trading.
