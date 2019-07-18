60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares climbed 93.8% to close at $1.86 on Wednesday after the company received a Hong Kong patent for its MapcatSF device.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) jumped 35.8% to close at $2.35 after Imperial Capital upgraded the company's stock from In-Line to Outperform and announced a $4.50 price target.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) jumped 27% to close at $5.36.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) climbed 19.5% to close at $22.90. AVROBIO priced its 6.5 million share common stock offering at $18.50 per share.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares gained 19% to close at $75.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised its collaboration and license from $95-$110 million to $110-$125 million.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 18.8% to close at $3.10.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) surged 13.8% to close at $3.62.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) gained 13.7% to close at $8.54.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares gained 13.4% to close at $4.67 after the company announced a strategic alliance and licensing agreement with Cleveland Clinic for an innovative breast cancer vaccine technology.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) climbed 13.2% to close at $4.39 after Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) announced it will acquire the company in a $338 million deal.
- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) rose 13.1% to close at $2.93.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares gained 13% to close at $17.57. Piper Jaffray upgraded MACOM from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $14 to $21.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) rose 12.7% to close at $4.43.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 11.2% to close at $3.77 after Cross River Capital Management disclosed a 20.3% stake in the company.
- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS) rose 10.8% to close at $12.30.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) surged 10.8% to close at $7.51.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 10.7% to close at $14.50.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) jumped 10.4% to close at $9.11.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) gained 9.7% to close at $11.40. B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Opera with a Buy rating and a $14.50 price target.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 9.6% to close at $3.20.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) jumped 9.5% to close at $2.78.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) rose 9.3% to close at $4.69.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) surged 8.7% to close at $2.63.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) gained 8.7% to close at $260.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance on the high end of analyst estimates.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) gained 7.9% to close at $2.19.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) surged 7.2% to close at $26.80.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 6.2% to close at $217.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and a quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) gained 3.2% to close at $3.90 after the company announced a contract award totaling approximately $52 million.
Losers
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares tumbled 49.3% to close at $5.50 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences priced its 2.3 million unit offering at $6.50 per share.
- Golden Minerals Co (NYSE: AUMN) fell 31.8% to close at $0.2250 after reporting a $2.25 million registered direct offering.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 18.6% to close at $2.76 after declining 11.02% on Tuesday.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) dropped 17.7% to close at $2.69 after dropping 6.57% on Tuesday.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) fell 16.6% to close at $2.36.
- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) fell 16% to close at $10.70.
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) dropped 15.9% to close at $1.16.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares dipped 15.5% to close at $15.52.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) fell 14.6% to close at $38.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected preliminary second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also cut its sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares dropped 14% to close at $10.24. SharpSpring disclosed that it has added 290 new customers during the second quarter of 2019.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 13.8% to close at $2.93.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) dropped 13.4% to close at $11.68.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) tumbled 13.4% to close at $8.76 after the company reported a $75 million common stock offering.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) dipped 13.4% to close at $6.67.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) dropped 13.4% to close at $4.09.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares fell 12.8% to close at $3.75 after rising 46.76% on Tuesday. Immuron priced its 339,130 ADS offering at $4 per ADS.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dropped 12.6% to close at $15.00 on Wednesday after surging 33.10% on Tuesday.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares dropped 12.2% to close at $2.09.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 11.9% to close at $4.66.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) fell 11.7% to close at $16.87 after the company priced its 2.06 million share common stock offering at $17 per share for gross proceeds of $35 million.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled 11% to close at $2.47.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 11% to close at $8.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) dropped 10.8% to close at $2.57.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) fell 10.3% to close at $71.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares declined 10% to close at $20.31.
- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) shares slipped 9.9% to close at $1.92.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 9.7% to close at $2.71 after the company reported it would discontinue further development of its Phase 1/2 Study for advanced Bladder Cancer.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) fell 9.5% to close at $48.88 after reporting weak Q2 sales.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) dropped 9.4% to close at $2.11.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) fell 9.1% to close at $5.37.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 9.1% to close at $2.21.
- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) dropped 4.7% to close at $80.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
