U.S. Heat Wave, Western Pacific Tropical Storm

A large section of the U.S. will have to deal with excessive heat and humidity for a few days, while other areas will get drenched with heavy rain. Meanwhile, a tropical storm is moving close to eastern Asia.

Dangerous heat developing

As a heat wave in the Desert Southwest fades, another one takes over a large part of the U.S. beginning today. It will spread from the nation's heartland to the eastern seaboard, and could last through the weekend. Drivers will have to prepare for high temperatures well into the 90s to 100° from Dallas to southern South Dakota, all the way to Louisville, Kentucky and Columbus, Ohio. Other cities baking in the heat will be St. Louis, Des Moines, Chicago, Memphis, Little Rock, Shreveport, Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Temperatures will also sizzle from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Humidity levels will be uncomfortable and dangerous, with the heat index rising above 105° in many spots. Drivers: Pack plenty of extra ice and water in your coolers, and take breaks in air-conditioned spaces.

Stormy weather

The remnants of Hurricane Barry will dump heavy rain in places from the Tennessee Valley to New England today and tonight. Because of the potential for localized flash flooding, drivers may run into delays from Huntsville and Nashville to Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. A few severe storms could produce intense winds along the I-95 corridor from the mid-Atlantic into New England.

Tropical alert

For those with international interests, Tropical Storm Danas is spinning over the Philippine Sea. The storm will not likely cause widespread supply chain disruptions. However, some ports on Taiwan, as well as the Port of Shanghai, may experience short-term, minor delays due to strong winds and high seas through the weekend. Brief business closures are also possible. Parts of Taiwan and southeastern China could get hit with winds of 40 to 70 mph and several inches of rainfall

