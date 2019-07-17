What Caused The Opening Gap In Francesca's?
Specialty retailer Francescas Holdings (NYSE: FRAN) today had a large opening gap of 34.43%.
Why Is FRAN Moving?
Francesca's shares are trading higher after Cross River Capital Management disclosed a 20.3% stake in the company.
