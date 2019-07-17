30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares rose 52.1% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after the company received a Hong Kong patent for its MapcatSF device.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 27.7% to $4.33 in pre-market trading after Cross River Capital Management disclosed a 20.3% stake in the company.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares rose 20.8% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after reporting a strategic alliance and licensing agreement with Cleveland Clinic for an innovative breast cancer vaccine technology.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) rose 19.1% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) announced it will acquire the company.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) rose 18% to $4.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced a contract award totaling approximately $52 million.
- Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRS) rose 11.4% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after reporting regulatory approval of CorPath GRX for neurovascular intervention in Australia and New Zealand.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 9.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.57% on Tuesday.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares rose 9.3% to $68.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised its collaboration and license from $95-$110 million to $110-$125 million.
- Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) rose 5.8% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after announcing a contract award for the West Polaris.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 5.5% to $216.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and a quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares rose 5.3% to $79.70 in pre-market trading after a court filing reportedly showed the US Department of Justice has asked for a Federal Appeals Court to pause the imposition of antitrust ruling against the company.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 5% to $16.77 in pre-market trading.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) rose 4.8% to $251.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance on the high end of analyst estimates.
- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) shares rose 4.8% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after surging 24.32% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 40% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) fell 19.8% to $36.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected preliminary Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares fell 12.8% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after rising 46.76% on Tuesday. Immuron priced its 339,130 ADS offering at $4 per ADS.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 8% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after declining 11.02% on Tuesday.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) fell 7.5% to $73.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) fell 7.2% to $11.14 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.38% on Tuesday.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) fell 6.7% to $130.00 in pre-market trading.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) fell 6.6% to $17.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 6.1% to $9.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 5.2% to $2.71 in pre-market trading.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 4.7% to $5.72 in pre-market trading.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) fell 4.3% to $22.76 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.97% on Tuesday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 3.9% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after surging 33.10% on Tuesday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 3.8% to $9.99 in pre-market trading after surging 35.51% on Tuesday.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) fell 3.3% to $40.48 in pre-market trading.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) fell 2.8% to $52.50 in pre-market trading after reporting weak Q2 sales.
