42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares climbed 160.5% to $8.39 after the company announced its interim analysis in the HOPE-2 trial to treat patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy showed statistically significant results.
- Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) gained 31.2% to $10.05. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) announced plans to acquire Carolina Trust BancShares.
- Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 22.6% to $17.50 after the company announced data from two ongoing clinical trials of AVR RD 01 in Fabry disease, which showed an 87% substrate reduction in first kidney biopsy.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) gained 21.6% to $2.70 after the company reported successful Type B meeting with the FDA and outlines accelerated approval pathway for navicixizumab in advanced ovarian cancer.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares climbed 17.4% to $171.06 after the company announced it has entered into a research and development collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD). Gilead said it will make a $3.95-billion upfront payment and $1.1-billion equity investment in the Belgian pharmaceutical company, according to a Sunday press release. Galapagos intends to use the proceeds to expand its research and development programs.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) rose 15.5% to $2.9801.
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) gained 12.6% to $2.9612 after the company received advanced therapy medicinal product classification for CLBS12, its CD34+ cell therapy for critical limb ischemia.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 12.6% to $6.75.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 12.4% to $4.1593.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNED) rose 11.2% to $3.96. Barnes & Noble Education's board confirmed it rejected Bay Finance's $4.50 per share acquisition offer along with other non-credible offers.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 10.9% to $3.8694.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 10.5% to $3.89.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 10.2% to $4.01 after announcing approval by WSCUC for Ashford University to become an independent and nonprofit institution.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) climbed 10.2% to $17.80.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) gained 9.2% to $3.80.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 8.3% to $26.30.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) rose 7.5% to $2.2886 after climbing 18.99% on Friday.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) gained 5.8% to $45.00 after a publication of Phase 3 results for the company's migraine medicine, Zydis, was released. The drug demonstrated superiority against a placebo.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 5.8% to $4.57 after the company announced its personal neoantigen vaccine study demonstrated prolonged progression-free survival in advance or metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung and bladder cancers.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) rose 3.9% to $10.90 after the company agreed to be acquired by Callon Petroleum in an all-stock deal.
Losers
- Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) shares dipped 38.6% to $0.3990 after the company announced it will delist its shares from Nasdaq.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 18.1% to $0.6007 after the company postponed its Q3 earnings to an undisclosed date.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) shares fell 15.2% to $7.04 after the FDA sent a Complete Response Letter to the company for EM-100.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares fell 15.2% to $5.43. Carrizo agreed to be acquired by Callon Petroleum in an all-stock deal.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) dropped 13.7% to $22.07 after CNBC reported the company and Broadcom have ceased deal negotiations.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dipped 13.5% to $16.05. Soliton announced 26-week cellulite clinical trial results demonstrating long-term improvement.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares fell 12.6% to $1.59 following downbeat Q4 sales.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) fell 12.4% to $37.08. Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) disclosed that it will not extend its offer to acquire CIRCOR for $48 per share beyond July 19th.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) dropped 11.4% to $2.3650.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 11.1% to $2.5607.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) fell 10.8% to $0.8550 after the company announced it will enter into a 5-year partnership with Rui Xin Insurance Technology to develop an online financial services platform.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) fell 9.9% to $6.41.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) dropped 9.9% to $38.92 after Northland downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $60 to $47 per share.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) fell 9.7% to $15.16 after rising 3.20% on Friday.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) fell 9.4% to $7.44 after climbing 22.90% on Friday.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) dropped 8.5% to $6.99 after Jeffries downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 8.4% to $17.78, potentially tied to CA Governor Newsom's recent comments showing opposition to the company being able to securitize wildfire liabilities from 2017 and 2018 wildfires.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) dropped 8.7% to $3.98.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) fell 8.1% to $15.61.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 7.6% to $8.55. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $16 to $6.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 6.7% to $2.51 after surging 14.96% on Friday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 5.9% to $20.71.
