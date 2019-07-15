Barry Still Soaking, Flooding Parts Of The South

Tropical Depression Barry — the remnants of Hurricane Barry — is still moving slowly through the South. Areas of ongoing and new drenching rains will make for a messy Monday.

Tropical alert

Some people are dealing with more flooding in the South as Tropical Depression Barry trudges through the region. The storm will head toward the mid-South today, producing heavy rainfall and flooding from southern Louisiana to Mississippi, Arkansas, western Tennessee and the Missouri boot heel. The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Watches for these areas which include Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Little Rock, Cape Girardeau, Memphis, and Jackson, Mississippi, as well as places in between. Drivers may hit roadblocks along the I-20, I-40 and I-55 corridors. There is also a risk of isolated tornadoes in the region.



Barry caused only minor disruptions in transportation and freight movement over the weekend. Norfolk Southern announced yesterday that it is returning to normal operations in the New Orleans area now that Barry has weakened. However, shipments to and through New Orleans will experience delays of 24 to 48 hours. Norfolk Southern continues to work with interline partners to detour interchange traffic over alternate gateways where possible to minimize the impact.

Union Pacific issued a customer notice on July 10 stating rail traffic interchanged with eastern carriers at New Orleans would be restricted, as flood gates were closed that afternoon. Traffic moving through New Orleans would be rerouted through alternative locations until the storm passes. Union Pacific has placed embargoes for the locations of New Orleans and Avondale due to the gate closures and more potential flooding.

Severe thunderstorm threat

Look for scattered severe thunderstorms from southern Montana to Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska. Drivers may run into delays on portions of I-25, I-80 and I-90 due to intense winds or large hail. Torrential downpours and isolated tornadoes are also possible. Another batch of severe storms could develop from Minnesota, including Minneapolis, to northern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Feel the sizzle

The heat wave continues across the Desert Southwest. The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings from southern Arizona through eastern portions of southern California, including Phoenix, Yuma and Palm Springs. High temperatures in many spots will reach 110° to 115°, several degrees above normal. Drivers: pack plenty of extra ice and water, and take your breaks in comfortable, cool places.



It will also be very hot along the I-29 and I-90 corridors through Sioux Falls and Sioux City, where the heat index will be 100° to 106°; and it will feel like 100° in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Sweltering humidity will make it feel like 100° to 107° across the Carolinas, from Myrtle Beach to Wilmington and the Outer Banks. Heat Advisories have been posted for these areas.

