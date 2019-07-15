What Caused The Opening Gap In Galapagos?
Pharmaceutical research company Galapagos NV (NYSE: GLPG) today had a large opening gap of 15.48%.
Why Is GLPG Moving?
Galapagos shares are trading higher after the company announced it has entered into a research and development collaboration with Gilead. Gilead will make a $3.95 billion upfront payment and $1.1 billion equity investment.
