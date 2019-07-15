For real-time updates on GLPG, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Pharmaceutical research company Galapagos NV (NYSE: GLPG) today had a large opening gap of 15.48%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is GLPG Moving?

Galapagos shares are trading higher after the company announced it has entered into a research and development collaboration with Gilead. Gilead will make a $3.95 billion upfront payment and $1.1 billion equity investment.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on GLPG log in or try Benzinga Pro today.