What Caused The Opening Gap In Galapagos?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2019 10:04am   Comments
Pharmaceutical research company Galapagos NV (NYSE: GLPG) today had a large opening gap of 15.48%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is GLPG Moving?

Galapagos shares are trading higher after the company announced it has entered into a research and development collaboration with Gilead. Gilead will make a $3.95 billion upfront payment and $1.1 billion equity investment.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

 

