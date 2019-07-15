For real-time updates on SYMC, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Cybersecurity company Symantec (NYSE: SYMC) today had a large opening gap of -16.23%.

Why Is SYMC Moving?

Symantec shares are trading lower after CNBC reported the company and Broadcom have ceased deal negotiations.

