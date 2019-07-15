Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Symantec?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2019 10:02am   Comments
Cybersecurity company Symantec (NYSE: SYMC) today had a large opening gap of -16.23%.

Why Is SYMC Moving?

Symantec shares are trading lower after CNBC reported the company and Broadcom have ceased deal negotiations.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

