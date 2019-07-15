For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Douyu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU) will issue nearly 67.4 million shares between $11.50 and $14 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 20.8 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $1.1 billion. The live-streaming platform for esports and video games is considered the Twitch of China.

Assetmark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK) will issue 12.5 million shares between $19 and $21 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 17.3 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise nearly $301.9 million. The Huatai Securities subsidiary is an investment management and consulting firm supporting independent financial advisers.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) will issue 4.5 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 19.3 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise nearly $93.2 million. The biopharmaceutical company is advancing candidates for sickle cell disease, beta-thalassemia and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Genmab A/S (GMAB) will issue 27.8 million shares at $18.11 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 73.3 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise nearly $579 million. The 20-year-old biotech company is developing a pipeline of cancer treatments and already markets its Darzalex and Arzerra brands.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 21.7 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $92 million. Based in California, Mirum develops therapies for children with rare cholestatic liver diseases.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) will issue more than 7.8 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 22.2 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise more than $152.7 million. Founded in 2005, the health-care technology company provides a platform to streamline patient intake.

Afya Ltd (AFYA) will issue more than 13.7 million shares between $16 and $18 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 46.2 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise more than $284.5 million. The Brazilian educational group provides courses for medical students.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) will issue 9 million shares between $44 and $50 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 7.9 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $517.5 million. Based in Peru, the financial services company supports retail and commercial clients with banking, insurance and wealth management businesses.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) will issue 14.5 million shares between $16 and $18 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 11.9 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to raise nearly $300.2 million. The California company enhances the customer service of more than 1,000 global firms with its software-as-a-service platform.

