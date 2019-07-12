36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) gained 98.5% to $1.27 after the company executed an agreement to own a 50% membership interest in CPF GP, which is expected to own a 302-unit multifamily project in Sullivan County, NY.
- Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR) shares climbed 68.9% to $30.86 after the company announced it will be acquired by Autokiniton Global for $31 per share in cash.
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 56.9% to $8.00.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares rose 30.5% to $8.70 after the company reported FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for HB-201 for treatment of HPV-positive cancers.
- Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) shares rose 24.8% to $16.88 after the company agreed to be acquired by Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) in a cash and stock transaction valued at $2 billion including net debt of $686 million as of March 31.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares rose 21.2% to $2.17 after falling 20.80% on Thursday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 17.8% to $10.72 after the company announced Phase 3 clinical trial plan for MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive MS.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 17.7% to $2.66. after the company announced it has received its first substantial commercial order for its integrated visualization device.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) gained 15.5% to $4.78. NeuBase Therapeutics closed merger transaction with Ohr Pharmaceutical.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares climbed 15.4% to $3.715.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 13.7% to $2.66 after the company announced it will divest its loan facilitation related business to Golden Pacer in exchange for an aggregate of $100 million cash and a certain number of shares of Golden Pacer.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) surged 12.5% to $8.99.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 12.4% to $7.46. WBB Securities upgraded Redhill Biopharma from Buy to Strong Buy and announced a $17 price target.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) climbed 9.4% to $9.52.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 9.2% to $3.69.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares jumped 8.8% to $11.97.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) gained 8.4% to $18.76.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) rose 8.1% to $28.22. JP Morgan upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $35 to $49.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) rose 6% to $11.36 after the company reported upbeat June-quarter profit and raised revenue forecast for the fiscal year.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) gained 5.6% to $21.81 after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares dipped 24.9% to $0.4357 on no company-specific news, potentially after traders took profits following a 200% stock price rise yesterday. The company was recently granted an extension to remain listed on Nasdaq.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) shares tumbled 24.5% to $2.2950.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) fell 15.8% to $306.23 after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales below analyst estimates.
- US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE: USX) fell 15.2% to $4.1150 after the company lowered its financial outlook for the second quarter 2019 as well as the full year.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 13.5% to $1.3185 after the company reported a common stock offering of 3.03 million shares at $1.35 per share.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 12.5% to $2.72.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dipped 11% to $18.89.
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) fell 10.5% to $34.78 after the company purchased Milacron Holdings for $2 billion in cash.
- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) fell 10.3% to $123.40 after the company revised its second-quarter consolidated ongoing earnings guidance (a non-GAAP financial measure) due to milder temperatures in New Mexico.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) fell 10.3% to $123.39 after the company reported a common stock offering of 1.25 million shares.
- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) dropped 9.6% to $67.90.
- Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) shares declined 8% to $24.90. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from Neutral to Underperform.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) dipped 7.3% to $3.0599.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares dropped 7.1% to $4.89.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) fell 7% to $3.06 after the company lowered its preliminary sales guidance for the third quarter.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) dropped 6.7% to $9.37.
