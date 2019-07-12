Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares are up 57% after the company announced along with A.M. Surgical, Inc., the two companies received an order worth $650,000 for 1,400 units for its integrated visualization device. It's the first "substantial commercial" order for the device.

Medigus will develop and manufacture an integrated visualization device based on its micro ScoutCam technology to work with Stratos, A.M.'s Surgical product for endoscopic procedures.

According to Medigus and A.M Surgical, the integrated device may have the potential of offering a higher level of surgical control and visualization during endoscopic carpal tunnel release for hundreds of thousands of procedures annually in the US.

"We are confident that the integration of our micro ScoutCam™ technology with the Stratos could provide surgeons with a powerful device to help their patients live with less pain," said Liron Carmel, CEO of Medigus.

Medigus shares were trading up 57.96% at $3.57 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.42 and a 52-week low of $2.11.

