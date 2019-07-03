Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Karyopharm Spikes Higher After Selinexor Leak
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 03, 2019 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Karyopharm Spikes Higher After Selinexor Leak

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares spiked higher following an apparent leak of the company's website for Selinexor went live. The website is behind a firewall.

Karyopharm shares traded up 36.03% at $8.90 before being halted at 11:06 a.m. ET.

Related Links:

FDA Places Unum's Early Stage Cancer Drug Trial On Clinical Hold

Good Chemistry: Omnova Shares Gain More Than 50% Following All-Cash Offer From Synthomer

Posted-In: SElinexorNews Health Care Rumors General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KPTI)

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Goes Shopping, Mixed Trial Results For Provention Bio, 4 Stocks To Debut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

RegTalk: California Municipalities Rush To Adopt Hemp Regulations

Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims