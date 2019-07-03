Karyopharm Spikes Higher After Selinexor Leak

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares spiked higher following an apparent leak of the company's website for Selinexor went live. The website is behind a firewall.

Karyopharm shares traded up 36.03% at $8.90 before being halted at 11:06 a.m. ET.

