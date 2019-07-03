Karyopharm Spikes Higher After Selinexor Leak
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares spiked higher following an apparent leak of the company's website for Selinexor went live. The website is behind a firewall.
Karyopharm shares traded up 36.03% at $8.90 before being halted at 11:06 a.m. ET.
$KPTI Karyopharm Therapeutics Xpovio (selinexor) website just went live https://t.co/y0uDnuFhmn There is also a label https://t.co/NX5IpUhbNK pic.twitter.com/8dg6BlK2oN
— TradeHawk (@TradeHawk) July 3, 2019
Related Links:
FDA Places Unum's Early Stage Cancer Drug Trial On Clinical Hold
Good Chemistry: Omnova Shares Gain More Than 50% Following All-Cash Offer From Synthomer
Posted-In: SElinexorNews Health Care Rumors General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.