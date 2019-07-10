Market Overview

Ohr Pharmaceutical Merger With Neubase Therapeutics Approved By Shareholders
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 10, 2019 1:39pm   Comments
Ohr Pharmaceutical Merger With Neubase Therapeutics Approved By Shareholders

Ohr Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: OHRP) announced that all of its proposals relating to its proposed merger with Neubase Therapeutics were approved by Ohr's stockholders at a special meeting held today.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will change its name to “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc” and the NASDAQ trading symbol will become “NBSE."

Ohr Pharmaceutical shares were trading up 27% at $4.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.20 and a 52-week low of $1.60.

Posted-In: Neubase TherapeuticsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

