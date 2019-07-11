Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Inuvo?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2019 10:02am
Provider of AI-driven eCommerce solutions, Inuvo (NYSE: INUV) today had a large opening gap of -39.78%.

Why Is INUV Moving?

Inuvo shares are trading lower after the company priced a 13.75-million share common stock offering at 30 cents per share.

