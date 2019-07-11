For real-time updates on INUV, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Provider of AI-driven eCommerce solutions, Inuvo (NYSE: INUV) today had a large opening gap of -39.78%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is INUV Moving?

Inuvo shares are trading lower after the company priced a 13.75-million share common stock offering at 30 cents per share.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on INUV log in or try Benzinga Pro today.