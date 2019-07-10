A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 10, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares were down 36.7% to $4.88. Shares rose 268.47% on Tuesday following news the company closed the acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares were up 298% to $6.70 after the company won a $2.8 million U.S. Army contract for handheld intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance receiver devices.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares were up 31% to $3.84. The company announced its V-Go wearable insulin device had been adopted on multiple managed care formularies.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares were trading around $2.15.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares were up 2% to $3.76 after the company reported June deliveries above guidance. The company delivered 1,340 vehicles in June versus 1,089 deliveries in May.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 7.4% to $18.43. Traders have circulated chatter from a sell-side analyst firm regarding potential Costco takeover interest.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were up 5% to $17.64. The company announced it identified an additional site and supervising physician for its upcoming expanded pivotal cellulite trial.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares were down 7.5% to $2.46 after the stock rose more than 7% on Tuesday.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares were up 0.61% to $78.47. Shares gained 6.2% to close at $77.96 on Tuesday after Raymond James upgraded the stock.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 2% to $33.85. UBS reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its price target from $24 to $31.
Posted-In: News Crowdsourcing Intraday Update Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.