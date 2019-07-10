Good day,

A transition to a new warehouse management system is delaying deliveries to liquor stores and wholesale customers, causing alcohol shortages in Canada's province with the largest population.

Annoyed customers have taken to social media, posting photos of empty shelves at Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) stores, which has a near-monopoly on the province's alcohol market.

The government-owned company said the issue was confined to a warehouse near Toronto.

"While the transition to the new system is progressing well, deliveries remain slightly behind schedule," the LCBO said in a statement to CTV News.

The LCBO, one of the world's largest alcohol buyers, reported C$6.24 billion in revenue in its 2017-18 fiscal year. (A Canadian dollar equals US$0.77.)

The value of U.S. air exports increased by 0.8 percent, or $342 million, in May, while tonnage declined by 6 percent or 17.6 million kilograms.

"Today's cities are facing an identity crisis – they are working with 20th-century transportation tools but are facing 21st-century challenges."

– Avery Ash, head of autonomous mobility at Inrix, discussing the company's new transportation platform.

White House to send USMCA to Congress after Labor Day

The White House plans to send the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, NAFTA's successor, for Congressional approval after September 1. (CNBC)

Ex-trooper sentenced for illegally accessing FMCSA database

A former Alabama state trooper was sentenced to two years of prohibition and fine $3,200 for illegally accessing the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database for a carrier consulting firm. (Landline)

Man pleads guilty to smuggling people with unsuspecting truck drivers

A Mexican national pled guilty to a scheme that involved smuggling people into the U.S. in trailers without the knowledge of the truck drivers. (CDL Life)

Amazon warehouse workers plan Prime Day strike in Minnesota

Workers at Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minnesota, plan to strike for six hours on July 15, the first day of the company's annual Prime Day sales event. (New York Daily News)

Apart from annoying Ontario's drinkers, the shortage in the province's liquor stores may intensify efforts to liberalize the sale and distribution of alcohol. An alcohol policy advisor for Ontario's Conservative government has suggested it may try to privatize the LCBO's distribution business. The LCBO contracts with carriers for transport, but has its own logistics department.

