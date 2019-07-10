Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Valeritas?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2019 10:29am   Comments
Commercial-stage medical technology company Valeritas Holdings Inc (NYSE: VLRX) today had a large opening gap of 28.81%.

Why Is VLRX Moving?

Valeritas shares are trading higher after the company announced its V-Go wearable insulin device has been adopted on multiple managed care formularies.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

