Valeritas Insulin Device For Diabetics Accepted Under Managed Formulary
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 10, 2019 8:36am
Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares are trading higher after the company on Tuesday afternoon announced its V-Go wearable insulin device has been adopted on multiple managed care formularies.

The V-Go is a disposable device for the delivery of basal-bolus insulin therapy in adults with Type 2 diabetes. V-Go provides a continuous preset basal rate of insulin and allows for on-demand bolus dosing around mealtimes, thereby providing an alternative to taking multiple daily insulin injections.

Valeritas shares were trading up 36% at $4 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $34 and a 52-week low of $2.10.

