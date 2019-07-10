48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Camber Energy (NYSE: CEI) shares climbed 268.5% to close at $7.48 on Tuesday after falling 30.95% on Monday.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) jumped 42.9% to close at $3.90.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 35.3% to close at $3.14 after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) gained 35.1% to close at $64.91 after Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced plans to acquire the company for $70 per share in cash, or for approximately $2.6 billion on a fully diluted basis, net of cash and marketable securities.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) surged 21.9% to close at $4.57.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 17.3% to close at $2.64.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) climbed 14% to close at $2.60.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) rose 13.9% to close at $19.05.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 13.9% to close at $2.54.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) jumped 13.6% to close at $15.88.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) rose 13.4% to close at $12.82 after securing a new order for BOHA! hardware and software solutions with a large US foodservice provider.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) gained 13.1% to close at $10.85.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) surged 12.8% to close at $5.03.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares rose 12.5% to close at $2.43 after signing new license agreements with an existing customer.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) gained 12% to close at $89.13 following Q3 results.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) jumped 12% to close at $4.31.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 11.7% to close at $4.86.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) jumped 11.6% to close at $4.05.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) shares rose 11.4% to close at $5.29.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) shares surged 11.3% to close at $16.10.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 10.4% to close at $8.15.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) gained 9.6% to close at $11.18.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) gained 9.3% to close at $12.08 after the company reported second target selection and program initiation with AbbVie under ongoing, multi-program strategic oncology collaboration.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) rose 9.3% to close at $13.34.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) gained 9.1% to close at $2.3450 on the back of theannouncement of a patent win. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a patent —No. 10,335,391 — covering the methods to treat facial erythema associated with rosacea using Rhofade, or 1% oxymetazoline hydrochloride composition, Aclaris said Tuesday.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 9% to close at $38.58.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) climbed 8.6% to close at $3.16.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 7.3% to close at $2.66 after the company announced to acquire Spitfire Pharma, which will add a NASH drug candidate to the company's portfolio.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) rose 6.8% to close at $4.57.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) gained 6.2% to close at $77.96 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform.
- Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) rose 4% to close at $0.3670 after the company announced it has partnered with Inpedio to bring Cybersecurity to SAP landscape.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares dipped 17.5% to close at $0.6185 on Tuesday. The movement could potentially be a sell-off following a rise of over 300% last week.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares tumbled 13.6% to close at $2.16.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 13.5% to close at $2.11.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 10.5% to close at $5.62.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) fell 10.3% to close at $14.07 after the company reported pricing of secondary public offering of Class A common stock.
- Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: CVRS) shares dropped 9.6% to close at $3.11.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) dipped 9.6% to close at $6.75.
- AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE: WAAS) fell 9.4% to close at $17.07 after reporting a 4.1 million share common stock offering.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 9.2% to close at $16.80 after jumping 61.9% on Monday.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) dipped 9% to close at $2.03.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dropped 8.8% to close at $17.03.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares declined 8.4% to close at $7.08.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) fell 6.1% to close at $5.40.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) tumbled 6% to close at $3.60. Roth Capital downgraded CannTrust from Buy to Neutral.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) tumbled 5.5% to close at $13.67.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) fell 5.3% to close at $52.55.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) fell 5% to close at $37.48.
