30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Camber Energy (NYSE: CEI) shares jumped 97.5% to $4.01 after falling 30.95% on Monday.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) rose 35.4% to $65.07 after Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced plans to acquire the company for $70 per share in cash, or for approximately $2.6 billion on a fully diluted basis, net of cash and marketable securities.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) gained 20.8% to $12.32.
- Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) rose 18.3% to $0.4177 after the company announced it has partnered with Inpedio to bring Cybersecurity to SAP landscape.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) surged 15.7% to $2.6850 after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) rose 10.2% to $4.7150.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 9.8% to $8.10.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) surged 9.5% to $2.9884.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 9.4% to $10.49.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 9.3% to $2.71 after the company announced to acquire Spitfire Pharma, which will add a NASH drug candidate to the company's portfolio.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) climbed 9.1% to $3.1740.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) gained 8.8% to $12.02 after the company reported second target selection and program initiation with AbbVie under ongoing, multi-program strategic oncology collaboration.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 8% to $38.22.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) surged 7.6% to $4.80.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) gained 7.4% to $2.31 on the back of theannouncement of a patent win. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a patent —No. 10,335,391 — covering the methods to treat facial erythema associated with rosacea using Rhofade, or 1% oxymetazoline hydrochloride composition, Aclaris said Tuesday.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) gained 4.9% to $77.02 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform.
- AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 4% to $1.30 after the company announced it initiated the Phase 2 clinical study for MS1819-SD in combination with standard PERT.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares tumbled 29.6% to $0.5279 on seemingly no news. The movement could potentially be a sell-off following a rise of over 300% last week.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 11.7% to $16.33 after jumping 61.9% on Monday.
- AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE: WAAS) fell 9.6% to $17.04 after reporting a 4.1 million share common stock offering.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) dropped 8.4% to $5.27.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) fell 8.2% to $50.94.
- Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: CVRS) shares declined 8% to $3.1650.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) tumbled 8% to $3.5229. Roth Capital downgraded CannTrust from Buy to Neutral.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) dropped 7.8% to $7.69.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) dipped 7.2% to $9.22.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) tumbled 6.8% to $13.48.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) shares fell 5.4% to $5.14 after rising 4.83% on Monday.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) fell 5.1% to $37.45.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) dropped 4% to $21.42. Macquarie downgraded Alcoa from Outperform to Neutral.
