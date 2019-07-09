52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares jumped 61.9% to close at $18.50 on Monday. Soliton will announce cellulite trial data for 26-week period on July 15, 2019.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares surged 30.1% to close at $0.2720 on Monday after the company generated record MagneGas production.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) climbed 22.5% to close at $14.90.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) surged 18.1% to close at $2.80.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) rose 18.1% to close at $3.66. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $5.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) gained 15.9% to close at $18.21.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares jumped 15.4% to close at $3.29.
- Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL) rose 15.1% to close at $10.30 after announcing positive results from its Phase 3 program evaluating Epsolay microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream, 5%, made with the company’s proprietary microencapsulation technology, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares gained 13.4% to close at $2.28. Oasmia Pharmaceutical shares surged over 63% Friday after the company announced that an agreement has been reached with its largest shareholder Arwidsro to solve its outstanding balances. Arwidsro increased its investment in Oasmia.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 13% to close at $16.64.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares surged 13% to close at $11.41.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) rose 12.8% to close at $3.70. Lantronix disclosed that it acquired all of the business of Maestro & FALCOM Holdings Limited.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) climbed 12.3% to close at $4.75.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 11.9% to close at $2.3500.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) jumped 11% to close at $7.38.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) shares rose 10.3% to close at $3.00.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) climbed 10.1% to close at $2.50.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) jumped 9.9% to close at $3.57.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 8% to close at $3.37.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) climbed 7% to close at $11.24 after the company received FDA fast track designation for PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease patients with a GBA1 mutation.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) gained 6.2% to close at $0.69 after the company announced it has completed the safety evaluation period for the 200 mg cohort of the Phase 1b/2 trial of vecabrutinib; to date, the safety profile has had no drug-related adverse events.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) jumped 6.1% to close at $20.95.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) jumped 6% to close at $48.86 after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 5.4% to close at $1.95 after the company reported publication of clinical study results demonstrating effectiveness of Natesto regardless of patients' baseline Hypogonadism severity.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) gained 4.1% to close at $1.51. Tyme Technologies shares climbed around 19% Friday after the company presented updated data for its Phase 2 Study of TYME-88-Pancreatic Cancer at the ESMO GI 2019.
Losers
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares dipped 31% to close at $2.03 after the company announced it received a deficiency letter from NYSE American stating that the company is not in compliance with continued listing standards.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped 22.5% to close at $3.83 after Health Canada notified the company that its greenhouse facility in Ontario is not compliance with certain regulations and placed a hold on inventory from this until the company is in compliance.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares fell 20.4% to close at $0.4101 on Monday after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales of $1 million to $1.2 million, which is below management's expectations.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) dipped 20.4% to close at $35.60.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 16.7% to close at $10.20.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares fell 13.8% to close at $3.61.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares fell 13.3% to close at $19.72. Coherus BioSciences announced that UDENYCA preliminary unaudited net sales for the second quarter expected in the range of $79 million-$84 million.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) dropped 13.1% to close at $11.70 on Monday after the company released mixed study results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lumateperone as monotherapy in the treatment of major depressive episodes associated with bipolar depression.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) fell 12.6% to close at $1.95.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares fell 12.4% to close at $6.28.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares declined 12.4% to close at $5.93.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) dropped 12.3% to close at $7.56.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 11.4% to close at $8.25 after meeting the primary endpoint of reduction in annualized bleeding rate in the Phase 2 trial of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) dipped 11.2% to close at $24.30.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) fell 11.1% to close at $21.21.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) dipped 10.7% to close at $11.77.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 10.5% to close at $10.71.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.73.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) shares slipped 10.3% to close at $2.96.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares dropped 10.2% to close at $125.93.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dropped 9.7% to close at $9.57.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) shares declined 9.1% to close at $4.80.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) dipped 6.3% to close at $51.79 after DA Davidson downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) dropped 6.2% to close at $22.88 after DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $32 to $25.
- Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) fell 6.1% to close at $7.54 after the company announced it will exit its global equities and trading businesses and reduce workforce by around 18,000 employees.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 5.6% to close at $7.03 after Rosenblatt downgraded Apple's stock due to iPhone sales concerns. LG Display is an iPhone supplier. The company may also be facing pressure from Japan-Korea trade issues.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) fell 5.1% to close at $7.10.
