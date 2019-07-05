24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares climbed 65.1% to $2.03 after the company announced that an agreement has been reached with its largest shareholder Arwidsro to solve its outstanding balances; Arwidsro increased its investment in Oasmia.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) gained 25.8% to $1.5350 after the company presented updated data for its Phase 2 Study of TYME-88-Pancreatic Cancer at the ESMO GI 2019.
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) climbed 12.6% to $20.17 after the company reported year-over-year growth in preliminary passenger traffic figures for June.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) gained 12.4% to $9.45. Catalyst Biosciences is set to release final Phase 2 data for marzeptaacog alfa in hemophilia at the ISTH congress.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 11.8% to $7.04.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) climbed 11.3% to $10.51 after gaining 8.38% on Wednesday.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) rose 7.8% to $3.19.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares gained 7.5% to $5.11.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 7.1% to $9.53 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced FDA approval of XPOVIO for treatment of patients with relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. Baird raised price target to $25 from $15.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) climbed 6% to $2.9886.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) gained 4.2% to $8.14 after the Investment Banking chief Garth Ritchie agreed to leave by a mutual agreement.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares dipped 11.1% to $1.8492 on no company-specific news. Traders most likely took profits following a price spike on Wednesday after the company announced it had won a $60 million deal for 5 years.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 10.3% to $3.12.
- Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) dipped 10% to $2.79.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares declined 8.7% to $2.21.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares fell 8.6% to $4.80.
- Niu Technologies . (NASDAQ: NIU) dropped 8.4% to $6.02.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares declined 7.9% to $12.96.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) shares dropped 7.2% to $2.96.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares dipped 6.9% to $4.07.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) fell 6.7% to $12.65 after the company issued update on autologous & allogeneic NKG2D-based CAR-T therapies in solid tumors.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped 6.7% to $14.00.
- Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) fell 5.7% to $59.70.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) fell 5.3% to $48.96.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.