Reebonz Shares Sharply Higher After Announcing Expansion Plan
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 02, 2019 9:08am   Comments
Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares are trading higher after the company expanded its "Sell to Reebonz" service in Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.

Reebonz is a platform for buying and selling luxury goods. The "Sell to Reebonz" service aims to make the selling and buying of luxury and pre-owned designer products to luxury consumers easy.

If an item isn't available in the catalog, the sellers can send pictures of their items through WhatsApp to a Reebonz Atelier to receive a quote.

Reebonz launched the service in Singapore in May.

Reebonz shares traded higher by 17.2% at $4.42 in Tuesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $83.52 and a 52-week low of 94 cents.

