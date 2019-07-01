A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 1, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares were up 50% to $3.08. The company announced it won two wind contract awards in Texas at $150 million.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares were up 18.4% to $4.93 after President Trump said he would ease the ban on the U.S. companies to selling Huawei.
- Parateum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares were up 2.18% to $2.67 after the company announced positive preliminary financial results for Q2 will exceed analysts consensus estimates of $26.2 million.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares were up 4.7% to $1.74 after the New York Stock Exchange accepted the company’s plan to regain compliance.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares were up 15% to $5.45. The company announced it planned to sell its transformer business for $65.5 million to Mill Point Capital.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares were up 12.5% to $3.75.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 3.1% to $31.32. Shares are traded higher along with other hardware suppliers after President Trump said he would ease the ban on U.S. companies selling to Huawei.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 4.6% to $40.38.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 2.54% to $202.96.
- Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) shares were down 1% to $360.31. The Department of Justice issued a subpoena for the 787 Dreamliner, according to a Friday afternoon report from the Seattle Times.
Posted-In: News Crowdsourcing Intraday Update Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.