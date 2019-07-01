Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pareteum Adjusts Q2 Sales, Shares Up 14%
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 01, 2019 8:20am   Comments
Share:

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) announced that its positive preliminary financial results for the second quarter are expected to exceed analysts' consensus of $26.2 million for revenue and $4.1 million for Adjusted EBITDA.

“Pareteum delivered a strong second quarter, achieving robust year-over-year revenue growth and solid bottom-line performance driven by substantial customer demand and increasing connections and usage within the customer base," said Hal Turner, CEO of Pareteum.

"Reception to our newly launched Pareteum Experience Cloud has been extremely positive and we are very excited by the accelerating momentum and rates of initial customer adoption for this powerful new solution."

Pareteum's stock traded higher by 14% to $2.99 per share in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.93 and a 52-week low of $.145 per share.

Related Links:

Pareteum Joins Russell 3000 Index July 1

Oppenheimer Disputes Short Report On Pareteum

Posted-In: News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEUM)

22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Companies Set To Join The Russell Index July 1
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Applied Materials Will Acquire Kokusai Electric For $2.2B