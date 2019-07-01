60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares gained 44.5% to close at $28.90 on Friday after pricing its 15 million share IPO at $20 per share.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) gained 40% to close at $5.60 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. Janney Capital upgraded Avid Bioservices from Neutral to Buy.
- Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares jumped 39% to close at $4.2400 after the company agreed to be taken private at $4.80 per share in cash.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 35.1% to close at $11.25.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 30.1% to close at $16.83.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares jumped 27.6% to close at $3.38.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) surged 26.6% to close at $1.76 on Friday after the company signed an agreement with a Chinese Tier One supplier to develop smart mobility solutions for the Chinese automotive industry, and two Chinese OEMs.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) gained 25.1% to close at $20.02 after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) gained 22.9% to close at $12.90.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) rose 21.7% to close at $12.28.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) gained 20.5% to close at $2.53.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 20.1% to close at $3.11 after it was announced the company would be joining the FTSE Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indices.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) gained 20% to close at $11.62. Verrica Pharmaceuticals enrolled first patient in Phase 2 trial of VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) rose 19.9% to close at $48.30. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares surged 101.5% Thursday after pricing 15 million share IPO at $20 per share.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) rose 19.6% to close at $2.62.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares gained 19% to close at $4.32.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) rose 19% to close at $8.97.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) gained 18.7% to close at $6.74.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) surged 18% to close at $7.35.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) rose 17.1% to close at $151.95.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 16.7% to close at $6.65.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) gained 16.5% to close at $9.26.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) climbed 16% to close at $8.99.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) shares rose 15.9% to close at $21.41 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) gained 14.5% to close at $12.51.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) surged 14.4% to close at $29.37.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 14.2% to close at $15.99.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) surged 14% to close at $2.68.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 13.9% to close at $5.75.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) surged 13.8% to close at $5.62.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) shares surged 13.6% to close at $9.50.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares gained 13.4% to close at $2.46.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) surged 13.2% to close at $9.32.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 13% to close at $3.90.
- Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) shares climbed 12.8% to close at $15.11.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 12.3% to close at $11.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares rose 11.8% to close at $3.22.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) shares climbed 11.7% to close at $22.00.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) surged 10.3% to close at $7.20.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares rose 9.9% to close at $2.44 after the company reported that Novitas Solutions has issued new proposed local coverage determination for 4Kscore test.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) rose 7.5% to close at $20.28.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares rose 7.4% to close at $43.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong earnings guidance.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares gained 6.8% to close at $22.99. Smart Global reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) rose 5.5% to close at $4.21.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares rose 3.9% to close at $2.70 after the company entered an agreement to acquire ACG, a China-based provider of overseas art education.
Losers
- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) shares dipped 27.2% to close at $22.00 on Friday after reporting an 8.5 million share offering by selling shareholder.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 21.2% to close at $2.67. Sorrento Therapeutics priced 8.333 million shares at $3 per share.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) dropped 16.3% to close at $3.18. Cemtrex shares gained 107.7% Thursday after the company's electronic manufacturing services unit won a $6 million in new orders over the last few months.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) fell 12% to close at $13.20.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) declined 10.7% to close at $3.2500.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 9.6% to close at $17.60.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) dipped 9.5% to close at $5.54. China Green Agriculture reported a 1-for-12 reverse stock split, effective June 28, 2019.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) dropped 9.2% to close at $9.06.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 8.1% to close at $26.50. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) dropped 8% to close at $2.08.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 7.9% to close at $1.99 on Friday after surging 27.06% on Thursday.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) tumbled 7.8% to close at $3.57.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) dropped 7.6% to close at $21.99.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares dipped 6.5% to close at $8.01.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares declined 5.4% to close at $1.94.
