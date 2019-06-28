FreightWaves Forecast: Ongoing Wildfires, Severe Storm Threats

Fire weather continues: Wildfires have been burning in several western states for several weeks. More fires could spark, and existing fires could spread rapidly. Because of windy and very dry conditions, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Red Flag Warnings for the Las Vegas metro area, as well as northern Arizona (including Grand Canyon National Park) and spots along the Utah-Colorado border. The risk of wildfires is particularly high for these areas today, and smoke may get thick enough to reduce visibility at times.

More stormy weather: Another round of strong/severe storms could give drivers a hard time early today and again tonight from Montana into North Dakota. Storms will be scattered along and east of I-15, as well as along and north of I-94, producing large hail, powerful wind gusts and torrential rain in places such as Great Falls, Glasgow, Glendive, Minot, Bismark and spots in between. Isolated strong/severe storms will also cause minor/moderate delays this morning and tonight from Iowa to lower Michigan. This includes Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit. Finally, a few strong/severe thunderstorms could pop up tonight across Louisiana, southern Arkansas and western Mississippi, slowing down drivers on portions of I-20, I-30 and I-55.

Tropical update: Tropical Storm Alvin is still spinning several hundred miles off the Central American coast. Winds have increased to 70 mph, but are forecast to weaken as the storm moves westward over the weekend, farther away from land.

