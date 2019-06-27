Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $18 after being priced at $15 per share.

Jefferies, Cowen and Company, BMO Capital Markets and Wells Fargo are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Morphic was founded in August 2014 and is a biopharma company developing a pipeline of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. Its Morphic integrin technology platform is used to develop novel product candidates designed to achieve the potency, high selectivity and pharmaceutical properties required for oral administration.

The stock traded around $18.38 per share at time of publication.

