36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) rose 28.6% to $8.42 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $17 million dollar agreement to construct a portfolio of solar arrays generating 7 megawatts.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 28.3% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported the purchase of global exclusive license of gene therapy program to address Parkinson's disease from Duke University.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 20.9% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to increase focus on neoantigen-directed immunotherapies. The company also announced it is closing AIM2CERV Phase 3 trial with axalimogene filolisbac.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares rose 17.9% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported a successful refinancing deal with Bank of America.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 15.7% to $6.41 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it will utilize the accelerated approval pathway for licensure for NanoFlu.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) rose 13.9% to $10.80 in pre-market trading after reporting positive results on the primary and secondary endpoints of Phase 2 clinical study of VP-102.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 12.9% to $42.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.1975 to $0.21 per share.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 12.8% to $10.70 in pre-market trading.
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) rose 7.1% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.99% on Wednesday.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 6.7% to $25.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. KeyBanc upgraded KB Home from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 6.3% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NYSE: GOGL) shares rose 4.8% to $5.68 in pre-market trading.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) rose 4.1% to $9.55 in pre-market trading.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) rose 3.6% to $11.30 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo upgraded CenturyLink from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose 3.3% to $67.81 in pre-market trading.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 3.3% to $5.02 in pre-market trading.
- Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) rose 3% to $3.75 in pre-market trading.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 3% to $289.65 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares fell 32.6% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Phase 2 Trial results for its ATI-502 did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 19% to $7.11 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 14.8% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after rising 29.21% on Wednesday.
- Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 13.2% to $3.10 in pre-market trading. Motus GI priced 6.66 million share public offering of common stock at $3 per share.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 10.6% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after rising 14.85% on Wednesday.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 10.4% to $6.37 in pre-market trading after the companyreported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) fell 9% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after surging 29.96% on Wednesday.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 7.5% to $9.70 in pre-market trading after reporting a 16.66 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) fell 6.7% to $26.98 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and lowered FY20 outlook.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 6.7% to $12.60 in pre-market trading after surging 25.46% on Wednesday.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) fell 6.5% to $42.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 6.2% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 5.21% on Wednesday.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) fell 4.9% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after rising 7.77% on Wednesday.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) fell 4.3% to $23.80 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) fell 3.3% to $40.76 in pre-market trading. RMR client companies priced offering of 7,942,245 common shares of RMR Group at 40.00 per Share.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) shares fell 3.2% to $280.00 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded FactSet Research from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $256 to $246.
- Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) fell 2.3% to $4.99 in pre-market trading. Gamida Cell priced 7 million share public offering of ordinary shares at $5 per share.
- Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) shares fell 2.3% to $50.46 in pre-market trading. Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) announced plans to buy Wageworks Incfor $51.35 per share in cash.
