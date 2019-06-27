Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) rose 28.6% to $8.42 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $17 million dollar agreement to construct a portfolio of solar arrays generating 7 megawatts.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 28.3% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported the purchase of global exclusive license of gene therapy program to address Parkinson's disease from Duke University.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 20.9% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to increase focus on neoantigen-directed immunotherapies. The company also announced it is closing AIM2CERV Phase 3 trial with axalimogene filolisbac.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares rose 17.9% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported a successful refinancing deal with Bank of America.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 15.7% to $6.41 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it will utilize the accelerated approval pathway for licensure for NanoFlu.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) rose 13.9% to $10.80 in pre-market trading after reporting positive results on the primary and secondary endpoints of Phase 2 clinical study of VP-102.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 12.9% to $42.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.1975 to $0.21 per share.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 12.8% to $10.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) rose 7.1% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.99% on Wednesday.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 6.7% to $25.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. KeyBanc upgraded KB Home from Sector Weight to Overweight.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 6.3% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NYSE: GOGL) shares rose 4.8% to $5.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) rose 4.1% to $9.55 in pre-market trading.
  • CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) rose 3.6% to $11.30 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo upgraded CenturyLink from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose 3.3% to $67.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 3.3% to $5.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) rose 3% to $3.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 3% to $289.65 in pre-market trading.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares fell 32.6% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Phase 2 Trial results for its ATI-502 did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 19% to $7.11 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 14.8% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after rising 29.21% on Wednesday.
  • Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 13.2% to $3.10 in pre-market trading. Motus GI priced 6.66 million share public offering of common stock at $3 per share.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 10.6% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after rising 14.85% on Wednesday.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 10.4% to $6.37 in pre-market trading after the companyreported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
  • Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) fell 9% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after surging 29.96% on Wednesday.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 7.5% to $9.70 in pre-market trading after reporting a 16.66 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) fell 6.7% to $26.98 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and lowered FY20 outlook.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 6.7% to $12.60 in pre-market trading after surging 25.46% on Wednesday.
  • HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) fell 6.5% to $42.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 6.2% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 5.21% on Wednesday.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) fell 4.9% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after rising 7.77% on Wednesday.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) fell 4.3% to $23.80 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
  • The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) fell 3.3% to $40.76 in pre-market trading. RMR client companies priced offering of 7,942,245 common shares of RMR Group at 40.00 per Share.
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) shares fell 3.2% to $280.00 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded FactSet Research from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $256 to $246.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) fell 2.3% to $4.99 in pre-market trading. Gamida Cell priced 7 million share public offering of ordinary shares at $5 per share.
  • Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) shares fell 2.3% to $50.46 in pre-market trading. Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) announced plans to buy Wageworks Incfor $51.35 per share in cash.

Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAOI + ACRS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO
Aclaris, KB Homes, Pier 1 Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Aclaris Announces Positive Results From Alopecia Treatment Trial
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Pulls Plug On Amyloidosis Drug Trial, Chiasma Preps For Drug Launch With New CEO Appointment, Orchard Prices Offering
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

HealthEquity Is Buying WageWorks In A $2B Deal