Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) made its public debut Wednesday morning, opening at $10.08 after being priced at $12 per share.

Founded in 2011, Cambium provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Its wireless portfolio includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, or RF, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and its cloud-based network management software.

The intelligent edge – automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network enabled by Cambium's proprietary RF technology and software – offers network operators increased performance, visibility, control and management.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

The Illinois, Chicago-based company touts a customer base of over 10,000 network operators, with about 70% of revenues coming from existing customers.

The stock traded at $9.82 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Cambium Networks IPO: What You Need To Know

Linx IPO: What You Need To Know