A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on durable goods orders for May and U.S. international trade in goods for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 108 points to 26,670, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 12.4 points to 2,934.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 52 points to 7,680.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1 percent to trade at $64.95 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.7 percent to trade at $58.83 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.2 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.1 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.5 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.51 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.13 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.19 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.4 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Mizuho downgraded Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $171 to $188.

Allergan shares rose 0.9 percent to $163.88 in pre-market trading.

