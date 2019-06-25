Good day,

In the U.S., there are nearly 12 million women-owned small businesses, yet they comprise only 12 percent of U.S. exporters, according to UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS). To try and change that and open up more opportunities for women, the company is launching the Women Exporters Program workshops.

"As a leading global logistics company, we have deep insights into how businesses move across borders and grow," said Eduardo Martinez, UPS chief diversity and inclusion officer and president of The UPS Foundation. "Delivering this knowledge and expertise to women entrepreneurs to help expand their business opportunities is just one of the ways we're helping to catalyze economic prosperity and inclusion across our value chain of customers, suppliers and communities."

UPS will hold a series of workshops at the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) National Conference & Business Fair. Those workshops will focus on:

Insights and training on export strategies

Tools and resources to enter new markets

Insights on how to build an export-friendly digital presence

Guidance on package flow and preparing an export shipment

The company plans additional workshops in the future. The U.S. launch is part of a global deployment of the program, which began in May 2019 in Mexico, Nigeria, Turkey and Vietnam, with planned expansion to the United Arab Emirates in September 2019 in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) as part of the SheTrades initiative.

"No matter where I have traveled this year, from the UAE at a SheTrade event, to [Washington,] D.C. with the National Association of Women Business Owners, to the Women Presidents' Organization national conference in Charlotte, to the WBENC Women Exporters Program lab, I am so encouraged by the energy, commitment and innovation coming from these women-owned and women-run businesses," Kathleen Marran, Vice President of Diverse Market Segments at UPS, said. "Sharing UPS tools, approaches and expertise to help them achieve their objectives is not only worthwhile because it's smart business, it is meaningful because of the progress we're able to create."

Did you know?

For June, the latest SONAR data shows outbound tender volumes in San Diego (OTVIY.SAN) are way up compared to last year. Currently, volume is up 20.55 percent. On June 4, outbound tender volume was up over 70 percent compared to last year.

Quotable:

"May's Pricing Index was the fourth consecutive negative, after 30 straight months of expansion. This confirms our expectation that the annual bid season is not going well for truckers. We continue to believe rates are under pressure from weak freight volumes and strong capacity growth."

-Tim Denoyer, ACT Research vice president and senior analyst

In other news:

Fuso remodels New Jersey facility for electric trucks

Mitsubishi Fuso has renovated its Logan Township, New Jersey, facility to provide hands-on electric vehicle training for dealers. (Refrigerated Transporter)

The dual threats pushing FedEx

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) not only faces competition from rival UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS), but the company is increasingly feeling pressure from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and startups like Uber Freight. (CNBC)

UK businesses troubled by Brexit

UK freight businesses are struggling to fund necessary preparations for Brexit as revenues decline, compressing margins. (Air Cargo News)

Tariffs impact Asia Pacific air freight

Air cargo demand fell 6.5 percent in the Asia Pacific region in May as tariffs hurt demand. (Air Cargo News)

Proposed freight rail faces environmental test

A proposed freight railroad in Utah that would connect the Uinta Basin with common carrier rail networks is facing an environmental review that could determine its fate. (Global Railway Review)

Final Thoughts

More evidence that the freight economy has turned was presented this week when ACT Research noted its Pricing Index dropped to 38.8 in May, down from 45.4 in April. It was the fourth consecutive month of decline. For shippers, the news was a bit better as conditions improved a bit with capacity increasing to a reading of 54.6 in May, up from 54.3 in April. FTR's Shippers Conditions Index fell in April to a reading of 1.9, a full point below March. While the economy may not be in negative territory, there is definitely a slowdown happening.

