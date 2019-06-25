Market Overview

What The Truck?!? – Headhaul /Backhaul Double Album Of Freight
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
June 25, 2019 10:22am   Comments
This week we're coming at at you with one action packed episode where we talk Oregon Climate Bill drama, Iran/US conflict costs airlines billions, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS), FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), First Gear joins us for 5 Good Minutes, Brad vs Chad Round 3 in Earnings O/U, Big Deal Little Deal with Emily, and former 3PL ops guys Dooner and Moody square off in Market Expert Trivia. All this and so much more on this week's WTT?!?

Never miss an episode by subscribing to us on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are heard around the world. No borders. No boundaries. No paywalls. Just free. Just press play.

Image Sourced by Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics shipping Supply Chain truckingNews General

Originally posted here...

 

