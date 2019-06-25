Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 8:45 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for April will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The FHFA's house price index for April is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- New home sales report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board consumer confidence index for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta, GA at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in New York at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in St. Louis, Missouri at 6:30 p.m. ET.
