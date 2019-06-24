Market Overview

China May Steel Output To Increase
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2019 12:08pm   Comments
China steel futures surged on Monday.

Steel demand from China's downstream sectors has turned "very strong," according to steel and iron ore data scientist Darren Toh of Singapore-based data analytics company Tivlon Technologies.

"Tivlon Technologies is also getting bullish on steel margins over the next 10 weeks," Toh told Reuters.

So far, Vietnam has been a beneficiary of the trade war and Vietnam's largest steelmaker, Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, or FHS is also thinking about putting plans for a third blast furnace on hold, reports Nikkei Asian Review.

According to FHS, the trade dispute could push more inexpensive Chinese-made steel products into Vietnam, Southeast Asia's biggest steel consumer, and cause prices to tumble.

Posted-In: China SteelNews Commodities Global Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

